Get ready to rock, and run

July 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The 14th Annual Downtown Rocks & Run will be Saturday, August 13 in downtown Mount Airy. Find more information at downtownrocksandruns.itsyourrace.com

Start stretching and getting loose now for the United Fund of Surry Downtown Rocks and Runs which will be held on August 13.

For 65 years, the United Fund has combined a mixture of fundraisers, donations, corporate gifts, and workplace campaigns to support the member agencies under their umbrella in Surry County. The member agencies provide various services in this area from Surry Medical Ministries, Shepherd’s House, Parenting Path, and area rescue squads.

United Fund seeks to maximize the return on each dollar donated or raised by keeping those dollars in the community. Local groups have a better sense of what local needs are, which provides a unique opportunity to impact as many people in this area as possible.

“We are so excited to be back, Downtown Rocks and Runs has become the major event for our campaign kick-off. Last year, our return following COVID was our best year yet,” says Melissa Hiatt, executive director. “Our marketing committee works very hard to produce a family friendly, fun event to support our agency and lead into our campaign year.”

The upcoming race will be held downtown Mount Airy on August 13, and includes a 5K, 10K, and a Kid’s Fun Run. Early registration has started and is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K.

Interested runners should act now as these are discounted rates. The rate will increase on July 30, to $30 and $40, respectively.

To sweeten the pot for early registration, “The first 200 registered runners will receive an awesome event T-shirt and a swag bag, so make sure you register now. The Fun Run is free for kids 12 and under, or you can add a Fun Run t-shirt for $10,” Hiatt said.

The 5K and 10K races will have a “gun start” which means all participants will have the same start time, and the finish time will use the chip on the back of the participant’s bib once they cross the finish line. Timing services will be provided by Go! Sports Timing and Events.

On the other hand, the Fun Run will have a clock at the finish line for the runner’s own gratification, but individual’s times are not recorded. So, whether you identify as tortoise or hare, your speed can be a closely guarded secret between you and the clock.

For anyone interested in a challenge, there will be individual and team awards for the 5K and 10K races. The Overall Top Male and Female in the 5K and 10K will win $250 sponsored by Advanced Electronic Services.

Hiatt said that awards for 5K and 10K Individuals will be: Overall 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place Male/Female, and Top 3 Male/Female in each age division. Age divisions are 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

Other ways to compete include: the organization with the highest number of participants will win a Corporate Participation Challenge trophy.

There will be a 5K Team Fitness Challenge Award for the team with the fastest average team finish. Winners will receive bragging rights and a trophy.

The Fun Run (kids 12 and younger) participants will all receive a ribbon and a goody bag sponsored by the Greenhill Group.

Participants do not have to be runners to be in the 5K, both walkers and strollers are welcome.

Races start at 7:45 a.m. beginning with the 10K, then at 8 a.m. the 5K will start — both near the US Post Office parking lot on Cherry Street. The Fun Run will be in front of the Municipal Building at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 9:15 a.m. in front of the Municipal Building.

Early packet pickup will be August 12, from noon – 6 p.m. at White Elephant Brewing Company. Race day packet pickup and registration will be 6:30 a.m. -7:30 a.m. in front of the Mount Airy City Municipal Building, 300 S. Main St.

Updates on the races can be found on the United Fund’s Facebook page. Online registration is available until August 12 at 6 p.m. at: https://downtownrocksandruns.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=1858.