Church car show draws auto enthusiasts

July 25, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Gray Gwyn, right, along with Dobson Church of Christ minister Scott Meadows, standing in front of his 1966 Cadillac Deville. Gwyn is holding his People’s Choice Award. (Submitted photo)

<p>Quite a few old-time and classic autos were on display. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Among the classic autos, there was even an old-time tow truck. No word on whether the truck was used to tow any of the classic cars to their homes. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Folks who braved Sunday’s heat for the Dobson Church of Christ Classic Auto who had a chance to enjoy a few treats sold by vendors Benny’s Ice Cream and State of Graze. (Submitted photo)</p>

Nearly two dozen classic and old-time autos were on display Sunday at the Dobson Church of Christ.

A good-sized crowd turned out for the church’s Sunday afternoon cruise-in, which Pastor Scott Meadows hopes to make an annual event.

”We had 20 car entries for the show, two food trucks, Benny’s Ice Cream and State of Graze,” he said, giving fans the chance to enjoy a few treats while checking out the classic cars and trucks.

Gray Gwyn’s 1966 Cadillac Deville was crowned the People’s Choice award-winner.

“Those attending enjoyed viewing the cars and good times in the shade,” Meadows said.