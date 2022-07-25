Entertainers, Holiday Band to play this weekend

The Entertainers will take to the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The Holiday Band will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday evening beginning at 7:30. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The Surry Art Council’s Summer Concert Series has two bands set to play this weekend. The Entertainers will play the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday night, while the Holiday Band will take the stage on Saturday. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Entertainers have shared in the South’s Beach Music tradition for over 30 years. While staying true to their R&B and beach music roots, the group also satisfies the most diverse audiences by playing selections from the latest Top 40, classic rock and roll, and country music.

The Holiday Band blends soul, blues, funk, and Carolina Beach music. Holiday has established itself as a premier entertainment package with the always-present theme “Keep The Music Alive!”

Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturda. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org