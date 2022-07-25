Cedar Ridge students ‘hide’ wildflower seeds

Students planting wildflower seeds

<p>After planting seeds, students marked the spot with a gnome village</p>

Before school was finished for the the 2021-22 year, Cedar Ridge Elementary School students in John Strickland’s class read the book “The Secret Garden.”

After reading the book, the class ventured outside, where they hid wildflower seeds in their secret garden and marked the spot with a gnome village.

What the students didn’t know at the time is that flowers would soon going to appear in the very spots where they hid their seeds.