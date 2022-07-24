Nearly 250 turn out for Museum Fun Day

Children visiting the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for its July Family Fun Day last Sunday all had a chance to visit with a llama from Simplicity Llama Farms in Dobson.

This youth shows off a llama craft visitors to the museum were able to make.

Youth staying busying making their own paper llamas.

Bubbles are always a popular play item, and that was no different during the museum’s Family Fun Day.

Everyone who visited the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History during its Family Fun Day had a chance to have their picture taken with a llama. Here, the museum’s Cassandra Johnson gets in on the fun.

Recently the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History hosted its second monthly Rotary-sponsored Family Fun Day, with nearly 250 folks turning out for the event.

The third Sunday of every month through October has been set aside as Family Fun Day through funding provided by The Rotary Club of Mount Airy.

“During these events touring the museum is free to the public, which many have found exciting as they get a sneak peak of the new exhibits and the upcoming children’s play space,” museum officials said of the monthly event. “We also offer free activities during these events. Yesterday (July 16) we had a llama out in the courtyard thanks to Greg Hall from Simplicity Llama Farms located in Dobson, and everyone got their turn to get a photo taken.

“To continue with the llama theme we offered coloring, puzzles, games, and even themed crafts such as llama puppet making and a kid-friendly weaving activity.”

Museum officials say they hope to continue to see this level of turnout, especially as the museum plans to have its children’s gallery, along with some new exhibits, start to open by September. Three more Fund Day — August 21, Sept. 18, and Oct. 16, are scheduled, each planned for 1 to 4 p.m.

“The activities for each will also be something different, and we always recommend that guests pop in for a quick tour to see how things are changing as we move through our renovations,” museum officials said.