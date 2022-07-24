Memorial Park time capsule seeks artifacts

Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy will be hosting a time capsule ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. Artifacts are being solicited from the public that relate to military service or Veterans Memorial Park on Saturdays at the VFW - American Legion hall at the park.
The tank at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy is seen with the American Flag and POW/MIA flags seen fluttering behind. The area around the tank is where the new time capsule will be placed on Sept. 10.
Honoring those who have served the nation is a mission that is taken seriously in this country. Active duty, reserves, deployed, or stateside — the nation owes its veterans a thank you.
In Surry County there will soon be another way to honor and remember those who have served with the deployment of a new time capsule at Veterans Memorial Park.
Set to be placed by the tank on Saturday, Sept. 10, those putting together the time capsule is seeking artifacts that are centered around the veterans of the area and around Veterans Memorial Park itself.
Jerry Estes of the local American Legion said he wants to make sure that veterans are not forgotten. It can be easy to remember the graphic stories of war and loss, but he said he wants area veterans to be remembered for what they stood for and what they contributed to the area after they served.
Artifacts are going to be collected on Saturdays at the main office of Veteran’s Memorial Park. Space inside the time capsule will be limited, Estes said there may not be room for all the artifacts but encourages veterans to see what they may wish to archive for posterity.
In 50 years, the Veterans Memorial Park time capsule will be brought up and Estes said, “I hope it can show who we were and the things we have done. We made an impact locally, not just in our service, but afterward as well.”
“I want people to know we were here, and we cared enough to give back even after we served.”
He said attitudes have changed so much toward veterans over the years. From the ticker tape parades and celebrations to close out the second World War through the ridicule and scorn heaped on veterans returning from the horrors of Southeast Asia, the treatment of veterans has been inconsistent at best.
Estes noted that “now there isn’t as much made of the veterans returning” even as there had been in thepast decade during the height of the country’s foreign conflicts post-September 11. He said pride is not lacking even if the nation’s mood on politicians and the machinations of Washington D.C., or Raleigh, have led to a dour outlook.
“Pride comes from the people and the country, not the politicians,” Estes reminded.
The members of American Legion Post 123 in Mount Airy have been working to make sure veterans are not forgotten while also continuing to shine a light on Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
In 2019 the Legion launched a program to honor local POW/MIAs with memorial plaques. The first six names were placed on the “Remembering Surry County POWs and MIAs” wall outside of the meeting hall at Veterans Memorial Park in February 2020.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency last available data showed that there are still 81,600 POW/MIAs. Of that total it is estimated 41,000 were lost in the Pacific theatre and are presumed lost at sea from sinking ships or downed aircraft.
Lost remains are still being identified and the total number of missing or captured is dropping. In July alone the accounting agency made 16 press releases to confirm the outcome of missing heroes.
The National World War II Museum in New Orleans offered an estimate that roughly a quarter million veterans from WWII are still living. They go on to note that more than 200 of these veterans are dying a day as of late 2021. Sadly, COVID may have increased the rate at which the country is losing it heroes of the Greatest Generation.
Before their memories and stories are lost, an emphasis has been placed on securing oral histories of American veterans. Register of Deeds Todd Harris is spearheading the county’s campaign to conduct interviews and supply oral histories to the Veterans History Project. The goal is to preserve the firsthand interviews and narratives and is being done in conjunction with the United States Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
“We have uploaded several of our interviews as a finished product and have more in production,” Harris said Friday. “We will continue to seek veterans to interview as long as I am Register.”
For more information on the Veterans Park time capsule Estes advises parties to come to the main office at Veterans Memorial Park at 691 W. Lebanon Street in Mount Airy on Saturdays for inquiries or to contribute an artifact.