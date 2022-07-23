Surry County Schools name finance director

July 23, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Audra Chilton has been named as the Surry County Schools director of school finance. Chilton will be responsible for all district finances including payroll, accounts payable and receivable, all state and federal reporting, and the development of the district’s annual budget, according to an announcement by the school system.

“Chilton will be providing a combination of deep industry knowledge, relevant experience, and financial acumen to the role.”

Chilton brings more than a decade’s worth of experience in finance. She served as a senior tax associate at Dixon Hughes Goodman in Winston-Salem, which now goes by Forvis following a recent merger, from August 2007 to August 2012. After departing from Forvis, Chilton served as a Senior accountant with BB&T from August 2012 until January 2014. In 2014, she transitioned into public schools, where she gained experience and understanding of educational funding.

Chilton graduated Cum Laude from Appalachian State University in 2006, where she received her Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting. She received her Master of Science degree in accounting the following year. Chilton is a Certified Public Accountant and a certified finance officer with the NC State Board of Education.

“Mrs. Chilton is eager to begin this new journey with Surry County Schools with her husband of 15 years, Tyler, and their two daughters, Amelia and Blakely who attend Shoals Elementary School,” the school system said.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Director of school finance for Surry County Schools. I am excited to serve the district I was brought up in and to give back to my community,” Chilton said.

“Mrs. Chilton’s experience as a school finance officer will be an invaluable asset to Surry County Schools and our leadership team,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “We are excited to welcome her to the Surry County Schools family. Mrs. Chilton is well respected across the region and state of NC for her leadership and contributions to the North Carolina Association of School Business Officials. The Surry County Board of Education and I are excited to partner with Mrs. Chilton and look forward to her contributions to the students, staff, and families of Surry County Schools.”

It was not immediately clear who had previously held the position. Kevin Via is listed on the school system’s website as the interim finance director.