Fleming issue green-flagged as ‘crew’ watches

July 22, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A crowd assembling at City Hall Thursday night mostly includes supporters of local modiified racing legend and body shop owner Frank Fleming and his efforts to refurbish a fomer supermarket sign for a shop expansion which violates height regulations.

In the racing world a good crew helps, and that’s what Frank Fleming was surrounded by when Mount Airy officials green-flagged action to settle a controversy involving the local modified legend.

“I think it’s positive,” Fleming said after the city commissioners voted during a Thursday night meeting to set a public hearing on a proposed amendment to regulations presently prohibiting a tall sign for a $2 million expansion of his body shop.

The stage had been set for this when those officials last met — on June 16 before taking a summer hiatus — greeted by a crowd of supporters who crammed into Council Chambers in favor of a request Fleming made then for such relief.

In the interim, new language was injected into the City of Mount Airy Zoning Ordinance which if approved will exempt rundown property Fleming bought on Merita Street — to improve and expand his longtime shop — from signage height restrictions imposed in 2016.

A similar crowd of well-wishers was on hand Thursday night, but the mood seemed to be more one of joyous support rather than tenseness as was the case before.

This was accompanied by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voting to schedule the required public hearing on the proposed amendment for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. It would permit the re-use of non-conforming sign framework on the property which exceeds a 15-foot limit set in 2016 for new business developments such as that by Fleming, who is relocating his shop from Springs Road.

He has sought to utilize the metal remnants of a signage earlier drawing attention to a Winn-Dixie supermarket formerly located on Merita Street. Supporters of the amendment say such a tall structure will be needed to highlight the new body shop on a site not readily visible from nearby U.S. 52.

It also is viewed as a safety measure to easily guide people to the business and prevent them from possibly missing it and then having to double back via a U-turn in the face of heavy traffic.

The amendment contains added provisions pertaining to the Merita Street property. It says such signs that are set back a minimum of 300 feet and no more than 600 feet from U.S. 52-Bypass, U.S. 601 and Interstate 74 rights of way shall be exempt from other sign rules in the city ordinance.

An earlier attempt by Fleming to have the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment approve an exception permitting the sign was unsuccessful, and he appealed the case to Surry County Superior Court.

Shop owner optimistic

Unlike the June 16 city council meeting, there was little or no mention of the issue Thursday night by Mount Airy officials — and no one addressed it during a public forum, as had been the case last month.

The commissioners approved the scheduling of the public hearing through a consent agenda, in which items are lumped together for a single vote without in-depth discussion.

But Fleming said after leaving the room that he is satisfied with the direction in which council members are taking the matter.

“They’re doing it by the book the way it’s supposed to be done,” he said of the ordinance-change procedure being employed, including next month’s hearing that he hopes will bring a successful resolution.

“We just have to be patient and time will tell.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.