Unstoppable force met by immovable object

“Say NO to Rezoning Sheltontown” signs popped up around Mount Airy in the last few weeks as residents braced for a fight against rezoning and development of the rural community they love.
Shelton Church of the Brethren is seen at the corner of Quaker and Westfield Roads. Teramore Development had said the only access point to the location was planned on Quaker Road. Local Mary Rush argued that would be a dicey prospect to navigate a tractor trailer through in any conditions, to say nothing of icy conditions on Quaker Road in winter.
The Surry County Board of Commissioners heard Monday night from Teramore Development and the residents of Sheltontown about a rezoning request that would have turned the plot of land at the corner of Westfield Road and Quaker Road into a new Dollar General.
After hearing from both the developer and residents, Commissioner Larry Johnson said as one of the commissioners representing the district that he moved to deny the rezone request for the parcels of land at 2953 Westfield Road. The motion passed unanimously, and the rezoning request was denied.
Representing Teramore, Mike Fox had said they felt the rezoning request was a reasonable one that was within the land use plan. The new Dollar General location he told the board would not be a destination shopping location, but one that would fill the daily needs of the community in which it was to be located.
The Teramore request was for a conditional rezoning, and he made the statement that the developer would be open to making some changes to the plan to make it more palatable. These would be changes to landscaping or buffering but not a change in type of business or any other accommodation that would have addressed the neighbors’ concerns.
Joe Strickland, director of operations for Teramore, told the commissioners that they had opened an eye-popping 500 new Dollar General locations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida in the past three years.
On his last visit there was some back and forth with the board and Strickland about how many Dollar General locations are in Surry County, this time Strickland was armed with an answer that 18 exist.
Five new locations have been built in Surry County in the past four years making a $10 million economic impact, he said. A sixth new location on Mount View Drive was approved in short order by the commissioners in June. The proposed Westfield/Quaker Road location would have been the seventh new location.
For Monday’s commissioners meeting both the Sheltontown opposition and the developers came armed with the knowledge gained from the planning board meeting last week. The anti-rezone group had been commended by the planning board for their organization and presentation one week prior that yielded a successful motion to deny the rezoning request.
One of the strongest points the opposition made had to do with the economic and tourism impact of the NC Scenic Byway and Bikeway that run through the area along Westfield Road. The developers asked about 14 acres that are zoned for commercial use along the byway pointing to Po-Folks, Moore’s General Store, Hiatt’s grocery, and Kustom Kraft Woodworks as examples that such business exists and does not detract from the byway.
Treva Kirkman rebutted this assertion by pointing out that many of the businesses are closed and/or the owners retired. Commissioner Johnson offered his observation that many of those businesses were family-owned on family-owned land.
Fox reminded the board as he did the planning board that this is decision to be made about land usage, and what is allowed or not based on the land use plan. It is no time for emotions nor is it for the commissioners to “choose winners and losers.”
He went on to say that “family owned is not a zoning condition” and for the planning board or the commissioners to weigh a decision on such flies in the face of the hands of government attitude so many espouse to.
Susan Krepps plays the piano at Shelton Church of Brethren across Quaker Road from the proposed location and disagreed, telling the board, “I am emotional about this, I’ll admit that. We are perfectly capable or driving two miles if we need something that we can’t get at Moore’s or Busy Bee but nine times out of ten you don’t have to.”
It was the need factor that Melissa Hiatt hammered home noting the land use plan allows for rural commercial development on a case-by-case basis if the needs are not already met by a business serving the area. With five locations within five miles the saturation of existing Dollar Generals she felt certainly does the job covering the area.
Commissioner Van Tucker, who said he shops at Dollar General, asked why this area needed another store. Strickland replied that market planning shows them this is an area that can support another location, “I was there, it is a busy area with lots of traffic. We want to capitalize on it.”
Furthermore, Strickland said the new locations have the larger floor plan “could potentially” offer new product offerings such as fresh produce. This statement was seized on by the opposition noting that when Mount View Drive was being proposed to the board Teramore alluded that all future locations would have the expanded fresh options.
Security was a concern the residents listed and Teramore addressed this with an analysis of 911 call data. The analysis was done by Ken Miller, the former police chief of Greensboro who was more recently the chief of police in Greenville, South Carolina, before resigning in 2019 after an ethics investigation that yielded no charges.
Miller told the developers that in his opinion that stores of this sort do not drive crime, and if they do it tends to be property crimes such as shoplifting. Fox added that Moore’s General Store touted the addition of dozens of new security cameras, there would have been no need for such if there was not an element of crime already found in the area.
Sheltontown organizers Heather Moore, of Moore’s General Store, and Melissa Hiatt, had told their group that Teramore would come back armed with rebuttal points, and they were not wrong.
A thorough reading of the county’s land use plan turned out to be the greatest asset the residents had besides the solidarity of purpose they showed in opposition.
Plans for Dollar General growth in Surry County will go on and as was the case for Mount View Drive, not all neighborhoods are going to fight as ferociously as did Sheltontown. The opposition always wanted it made clear that Dollar General was not and is not the enemy, but theirs was a case of “not in my backyard” that the planning board and county commissioners heard unequivocally.