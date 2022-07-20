Free clinic gets $400,000 shot from state

July 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Money eyed for new building by Surry Medical Ministries

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The free clinic operated by Surry Medical Ministries has outgrown its present facility located on Rockford Street.

Surry Medical Ministries has moved a big step closer to a new building for the free clinic it operates thanks to an injection of $400,000 in state funds.

Word of that development came earlier this week, hailed as “awesome news” by President Nancy Dixon of the board of directors for the Mount Airy facility where medical services are provided without charge to people lacking health insurance.

Dixon added that she had just learned the $400,000 was included in a state spending plan recently approved during a short session of the N.C. General Assembly.

She mentioned that the money will go toward ongoing capital efforts for the new building to replace Surry Medical Ministries’ present base of operations on Rockford Street, across from Northern Regional Hospital. The clinic, which opened in 1993, is housed in a structure that is about 70 years old, where a lack of space has hampered the growing operation.

Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy, who serves Surry County in the state Legislature — where she occupies a top leadership position as speaker pro tempore in the House of Representatives — has been a major supporter of the clinic and its mission. This also includes dental services.

“They serve people who have nothing,” Stevens has said of the facility that provides primary medical care to a large number of uninsured patients in Surry County.

Late last year, Stevens was instrumental in securing an earlier allocation of $300,000 in state budget funding for the Surry Medical Ministries clinic that renders services as a non-profit foundation with the help of volunteer health-care professionals.

That appropriation was approved to enable the clinic to become a full-time operation and possibly help provide for the new building, based on previous reports.

This past winter, the clinic’s hours were expanded from a two-days-per-week schedule to four days, in response to its caseload more than doubling after COVID-19 struck. That included an increase to around 5,000 during 2021 alone.

In addition to the state funding, clinic officials have asked the city of Mount Airy for $200,000 in capital support for medical needs of Surry County residents as the operation transitions to a new building to better serve the community. The project cost is listed as $2.7 million in city government documents.

No location for the building has been publicly announced.

Surry Medical Ministries is one of 16 non-profit organizations seeking a total of $2.4 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding awarded to Mount Airy. This far outstripped the sum available for these groups, meaning some tough decisions await city officials on that issue, expected sometime later this year.

Those organizations were invited in January to request a share of the ARPA funding.

Meanwhile, Surry Medical Ministries has been tapped by county government officials to receive a $89,345 grant through an Invest in Surry program.

Dixon, the clinic official, has said realizing the new building will involve “a multi-year proposition that will take the partnerships of everyone in our community to address.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.