Music Man opens at Andy Griffith Playhouse on Friday

July 18, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Walker York and LilyRuth Beck as Tommy Djilas and Zaneeta Shinn work on a scene from The Music Man. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>David Timm as Harold Hill rehearsing a scene from The Music Man. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

The Surry Arts Players will be performing Music Man directed by Tyler Matanick this weekend. There will be Friday and Saturday July 22-23 performances at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday performance at 3 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

The production stars David Timm as Harold Hill, Katelyn Gomez as Marian Paroo, Hollie Heller as Mrs. Paroo, Quintin Zemon as Winthrop Paroo, Chloe Lawson as Amaryllis, David Nielsen as Mayor George Shinn, Jane Tesh as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, LillyRuth Beck as Zaneeta Shinn, Noelle Snow as Gracie Shinn, Scott Carpenter as Marcellus Washburn, Walker York as Tommy Djilas, Robert Parks as Jacey Squires, Greg Matthews as Ewart Dunlop, Tom McCluskey as Oliver Hix, Will Banfield as Olin Britt, Judy Beamer as Alma Hix, Lori Hawkins-Beck as Maud Dunlop, Julia-Ann Banfield as Ethel Toffelmier, Ashley Mills as Mrs. Squires, RJ Heller as Charlie Cowell, Allie Pell as Constable Locke, Hailey Nichols and Tess Ramey as Pick-a-Little Ladies.

Additional cast includes Kinston Nichols as the train conductor; Devin Poindexter as a farmer; Raegan Amos as the farmer’s wife; Charlotte Banfield, Madeline Caudill, Paisley Chilton, Ava Chrismon, Reese Cox, Remi DeVore, Catherine Douglas, Molly Easter, Atticus Hawks, Prim Hawks, Hannah Hiatt, Charlie Johnson, Cassidy Mills, Brooke Nichols, Sierra Nichols, Zoey Rumsey, Charlotte Sheets, Abby Smithson, Maggie Wallace, Claire Youell, and Maddie Youell as the ensemble.

Serving on the production crew is Director/Choreographer Tyler Matanick; Music Director Darrell Beck; Stage Manager Abby Brady; Dance Captain Cassidy Mills; Assistant Director Madeline Matanick; Technical Director Tyler Matanick; Sound Engineer David Brown; Light Board Operator Patrick McDaniel; Costumes Lori Hawkins Beck, Tess Ramey, and Abby Brady; Set Building David Brow and Tyler Matanick; Conductor Darrell Beck; Piano Adam Rudisill; Keys 2 Wilson Smith; Trumpet Allen Nichols; Flute Linda Twedell; Bassoon Sherri Collins; Saxophone/Clarinet Bobby Heller; Percussion Brady Reed; and Stage Crew Brody Sheets and Kori Hawks. Instruments were provided by Olde Mill Music.

Performances are on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. Tickets will also be available at the box office one hour before each show if available. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org. This show is funded in part by a Grassroots Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council along with the Diane Holcomb Endowment.