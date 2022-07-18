Days could be numbered for Koozies building

July 18, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The vacant former Koozies building on Franklin Street in Mount Airy is pictured earlier this year.

While some “new business” has emerged with the recent collapse of the Main-Oak Building, Mount Airy officials’ attention also has been focused on a bit of “old business” surrounding three dilapidated structures elsewhere in town.

These include the former Koozies/Quality Mills located at 455 Franklin St; the old Mittman body shop at 109 S. South St.; and what is referred to in municipal documents as the “red building” at 600 W. Pine St. beside Worth Honda.

All three have been declared unfit for human occupancy by the city building codes officer and on Feb. 17 the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners took action giving the separate owners of the sites 90 days to repair or demolish the structures.

With that deadline having come and gone in May, the three are still standing, but Mayor Ron Niland says some movement has occurred with two of the three locations.

The days could be numbered for the third, the so-called Koozies building, the name of a private club once operating there, which has been especially problematic — included two fires in recent months linked to homeless occupancy. Its owner is listed as an entity in Oklahoma.

During an interview last week, the mayor reported on the present status for the trio of structures, having just spoken with City Manager Stan Farmer regarding the situation.

Niland said that the red building on West Pine is in the process of being sold to a buyer who knows the structure needs to be razed and reportedly is willing to do this. The mayor did not know the identity of the supposed purchaser.

Meanwhile, the former Mittman Paint and Body Shop on South South Street was auctioned in April to J&E Properties of North Carolina based on Park Drive, which includes a business called Ultimate Towing and Recovery.

The mayor said it is his understanding that the new owner bought the site with the intention of bringing the dilapidated structure up to code for reuse.

That leaves only the Koozies building, which at last report was said to be in limbo after an auction attempt in late April.

After making a high bid of $165,000, an unnamed New York party backed out, reportedly upon learning of the demolition mandate after initially being unaware of this.

Mayor Niland indicated that the Koozies property remains unsettled — a situation municipal officials are poised to rectify shortly.

He said the plan includes going back to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners at some point in the next 30 to 60 days for “a decision on how to proceed going forward.”

“It’s going to have to come down sooner rather than later,” Niland added concerning the Koozies facility.

“That’s got some of the same issues as the building downtown,” he said of the Main-Oak one, which collapsed on July 5. The Koozies structure also contains a wall in danger of falling, the mayor mentioned.

Under the city’s action in February, the owner’s failure to act by the May 18 deadline included giving the commissioners authority to direct the codes officer to facilitate demolition.

The price tag for that has been put at hundreds of thousands of dollars. The municipality could then seize the property to help offset the cost.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.