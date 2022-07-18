Neely to take reins at county finance office

July 18, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Laura Neely shakes hands with Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn upon accepting the job as town manager in 2019. Neely will be moving over to be the finance officer for Surry County beginning September 1.

<p>County Manager Chris Knopf is seen speaking at a meeting of the county commissioners. Knopf said he has had the pleasure of working with Laura Neely for many years and is looking forward to having her on the county team.</p>

County Manager Chris Knopf is seen speaking at a meeting of the county commissioners. Knopf said he has had the pleasure of working with Laura Neely for many years and is looking forward to having her on the county team.

Surry County announced the appointment of Laura Neely as the county’s new finance officer. Neely will be filling that role on Sept. 1, following the retirement of Rhonda Nixon, who after a career spanning 25 years of public service is ready to pass the baton.

Neely has been employed with the Town of Dobson since 2012, serving initially as finance officer and most recently as town manager. “During my time as town manager, I gained invaluable skills and insights into working with boards and elected officials, project management, budgeting, leadership, and effective communication,” she said.

“I learned lessons from each accomplishment and mistake made while in this role. My time also solidified my love of working in the public service sector and opened my eyes to all of the amazing individuals who work daily to make Surry County a great place to live and work.”

A graduate of North Wilkes High School she earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro followed by a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She is also a graduate of the Municipal/County Administration course at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Government.

The Dobson board of commissioners met in closed session Monday, July 11, to discuss the search for a new town manager. Neely said, “Their plan is to appoint a temporary internal interim town manager at the July 28 meeting so business can continue as usual until another interim town manager is appointed.”

This will not be her first transition as a public servant. She said the last job change was made easy, “Moving from finance officer to town manager while at Dobson was a relatively smooth transition because of the mentor I had in previous Town Manager Josh Smith.”

“I felt prepared to take on the challenge and already had a good relationship with the staff and town board. My staff and board were extremely supportive during that transition and were always quick to lend a helping hand or a listening ear if needed.”

She said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter in my career at the county of Surry. This role will allow me to continue to serve the great citizens of Dobson and all of Surry County in a new capacity while presenting new challenges. Finance is my background, and I am eager to dive back in as finance officer. I feel very honored to have been selected for this role.”

“I would like to thank each and every employee, the mayor, and commissioners for their continuous support during my time with the Town of Dobson. I am so proud of our small town and the great strides we have made during my time,” Neely said.

Misty Marion currently serves a dual role for Dobson as finance officer, Neely’s job prior to town manager, and as assistant town manager. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Laura for many years. While I will miss her greatly, I know that she will be an invaluable member of the team at Surry County. I wish her the best of luck as she moves on to this net chapter in her career.”

“I am very excited to have Laura join our Surry County team,” Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow said of Neely’s move to join the county. “I am confident she will be a great asset to the county. Her finance background and public sector experience will serve her well in her new role.”

Surry County Manager Chris Knopf added, “I would like to congratulate Laura on her appointment as finance officer. I’ve had the pleasure to work cooperatively with Laura for a number of years and look forward to her joining our team here at Surry County.”

Neely says it is a bittersweet transition, but her neighbors in Dobson are being left in good hands, “The staff and board of commissioners that I leave behind are outstanding and truly desire to always do what is best for this wonderful town.”