Invest in Surry doles out $2.1 million to local nonprofits

The Board of County Commissioners made an allocation of $2.1 million within the Invest in Surry program for qualifying grants to local non-profit organizations earlier this year. At last week’s meeting of the commissioners, County Manager Chris Knopf released the details on the decisions on disbursement to area non-profits.
County staff compiled the applications from those that were submitted throughout late winter and into spring and reviewed them for compliance against the stated goals of the programs.
Applications had to meet a two-part test by the county’s Finance Committee to determine is the activity had a reasonable connection to a legitimate aim of the government. Also, the application had to prove that the program was for the public’s gain and “not that of an individual or private entity.”
Other restrictions were placed as well such as one that stated that organizations who had received other pandemic relief from the CARES Act or American Rescue Plan Act were not eligible. The size of the nonprofit was considered as there is an “assumption that larger organizations have more diverse funding and support options, and that this program’s support should be reserved for smaller non-profits in the county.”
All restrictions presented exemptions for those groups “directly dedicated to COVID patient care,” the application materials read.
In the end there were 37 applications received requesting a total of $4,722,260.45 against the $2.1 million amount allocated; so, some applications had to be weeded out.
Surry County used a variety of methods to base the decision making process on reducing the number of applications for non-profit grants so that the greatest number of organizations as possible.
An application for one of the nonprofit grants could not exceed 50% of the organization’s annual operational budget. Knopf’s office noted that applications were received from groups who exceeded that threshold amount and were therefore disqualified.
Other ways to whittle down the applicants was to set some restrictions on what the grant monies may be used for. “Funding could not be used for salaries, benefits, etc. because there was no guarantee with these types of expenditures that a tangible outcome would remain,” the county said.
Organizations who are awarded an Invest in Surry nonprofit grant will receive 50% of the awarded funding in August and the remainder in February. The county’s finance office will track the spending of funds awarded and will require reports be submitted on a regular basis to monitor compliance.
The nonprofits sharing the $2.1 million in grants through the Invest in Surry program are:
– Lowgap Library $7,204
– Elkin Library $13,110
– Hugh Chatham Hospital $ 300,000
– Pilot Mountain Library $ 41,693
– Horne Creek Farm Committee $ 12,915
– JJ Jones Alumni Chapter $ 15,200
– Birches Foundation $ 20,000
– Armfield Recreation Center $112,519
– Mountain Valley Hospice $27,023
– Grace Clinic $ 40,000
– ECHO Ministry/The Ark $ 9,000
– Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity $ 113,000
– Mount Airy Junior Women’s Club $25,000
– Dobson Rescue Squad $64,064
– Dobson Library $ 60,000
– Surry Friends of Youth $30,000
– Dobson Pool $10,000
– Sandy Level Community Council $ 6,475
– United Fund of Surry County $59,205
– Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad $73,674
– Mount Airy Library $ 39,700
– Mount Airy Rescue Squad $ 40,540
– Surry County Historical Society $9,900
– Mayberry 4 Paws $11,700
– Rockford Preservation Society $ 14,000
– Children’s Center of NWNC $100,000
– Northern Regional Hospital $564,631
– Surry County Schools Educational Foundation $25,000
– Helping Hands of Surry County $100,000
– Tiny Tigers Rescue $29,000
– Mountain Park Rescue Squad $17,902
– Surry Medical Ministries $89,345
– YESurry $6,200
– Yadkin Valley United Fund $12,000