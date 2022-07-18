Three concerts set for this week

July 18, 2022 John Peters Arts, News 0
<p>The Maginificants will play at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

The Maginificants will play at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>The Part Time Party Band will be playing in Mount Airy Saturday, on the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)</p>

The Part Time Party Band will be playing in Mount Airy Saturday, on the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)

The Blackmon Amphitheatre will have a full schedule of music this weekend. Liquid Pleasure will play Thursday night. The Magnificents will take the stage on Friday night and Part Time Party Time Band will perform on Saturday night. All three shows will be at 7:30 pm.

Liquid Pleasure is a Chapel Hill based party band that plays everything from Top 40, rap, rock, and a variety of other genres. After more than two decades of bringing audiences to their feet, the band Liquid Pleasure has become a multi-cultural icon.

With no album high on the charts to boost them, Liquid Pleasure is a marketing phenomenon, generating buzz and full venues through word-of-mouth only. Liquid Pleasure brings fun and excitement to the stage.

The Magnificents Band has a wealth of live playing experience in varied styles of music, including classic soul, beach, Motown, Top 40, and dance hits.

Not just a beach music band, the Part Time Party Time Band plays a host of Motown, soul, ’60s, ’70s, and timeless classics. The band will even slide in a funk or country song to keep the dance floor full. No sequencers, synthesizers, drum machines, or backing tracks are allowed. These are real musicians playing real music with heartfelt passion.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org