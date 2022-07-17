College’s programs recognized for excellence

July 17, 2022

Several Surry Community College programs were recognized for excellence at the spring 2022 faculty/staff meeting. In this collage are, from left, Robin Minton, lead cosmetology instructor; Jim McHone, director of Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET); and Dr. Kathleen Fowler, English instructor and Phi Theta Kappa co-advisor. (Submitted artwork)

DOBSON — Many Surry Community College programs were recognized for 100% pass rates for first-time state licensure examinations during the spring 2022 faculty/staff meeting.

The N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division announced the 2021 results of the Standards Examination for SCC Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students. Students in the BLET evening program achieved a passing rate of 100% for first-time test takers.

The Detention Officer Training Program students have also achieved a 100% pass rate for first-time test takers on the State of N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division Examination for the fifth consecutive year.

The Basic LIDAR Operator Certification students also achieved a 100% pass rate on the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards Division Speed Measurement Instrument Examination.

BLET Director Jim McHone was presented with three resolutions for these achievements from the SCC Board of Trustees by SCC President Dr. Shockley at the meeting.

The N.C. Board of Cosmetic Arts announced the 2021 Cosmetology State Board Results for SCC. The SCC Cosmetology program students have achieved a passing rate of 100% for first-time test takers on the cosmetology licensure exam for the second consecutive year.

Lead Cosmetology Instructor Robin Minton accepted a resolution from the SCC Board of Trustees on behalf of the cosmetology faculty.

Phi Theta Kappa Co-Advisor Dr. Kathleen Fowler was recognized for leading the chapter to achieve state, regional, national and international recognitions during the 2021-2022 school year.

Fowler received the Paragon Award for New Advisors from the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, consisting of 1,300 chapters. She also received the PTK Carolinas Horizon Award. Other recognitions earned by the chapter include: three International Hallmark Trophies for 2020, four International Hallmark Trophies for 2022, six Regional Trophies including the 2022 Most Distinguished Chapter, Distinguished Theme Award for Honors in Action, Distinguished Honors in Action Project, Distinguished Chapter and seventh finalist for Most Distinguished Chapter of 1,300 Chapters.

Fowler was presented with a resolution from the SCC Board of Trustees for PTK’s honors.

Other programs and individuals were recognized for their work.

The NC Department of Public Instruction announced that for the academic year of 2020-2021, Surry Early College High School of Design had a 100% graduation rate, surpassing the state average of 87$. The school also received the recognition and honor of being named a Signature School of the Piedmont.

The NC Department of Public Instruction announced that for the academic year of 2020-2021, Yadkin Early College High School had a 100% graduation rate, surpassing the state average of 87%.

Surry Cellars, the college’s viticulture and enology program winery, continually receives awards at local, state, national and international competitions. Since 2009, Surry Cellars has received 96 wine awards – 42 medals in North Carolina, 18 nationally and 18 internationally. In 2021, Surry Cellars won Best Sparkling for their Traminette Pet-Nat from NC Fine Wines for the fourth consecutive year.

Surry Community College has been named a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023 and has been recognized as “Military Friendly” for the eleventh year.