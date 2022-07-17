Police reports

July 16, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Dobson man has been arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm at a Mount Airy nightclub, according to city police reports.

Francisco Rayo Ocampo, 35, of 109 Mexico Way, was encountered by officers last Saturday during a shots-fired investigation at Cumbia Mix on West Pine Street. He was found to have fired multiple rounds from a handgun at that location, arrest records state.

Ocampo was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond. He is facing an Aug. 1 appearance in District Court.

• Melissa Ann Sheets, 45, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing Monday during the investigation of a suspicious person at a residence on East Bluemont Road. It revealed that Sheets was trespassing due to being banned from that location on June 29 by a city officer.

The case is slated for the Aug. 29 session of Surry District Court.

• Cash and credit cards were stolen from a local medical facility on June 28, when the wallet of Earl Ray Marshall of Woodland Drive in Elkin was taken from Northern Wellness and Fitness Center on North Pointe Boulevard.

In addition to the brown tri-fold wallet, the loss involved an undisclosed sum of money; two credit cards, including one issued by Capital One; Dell, Amazon and Belk charge cards; a Social Security card; and a driver’s license.

• William Michael Judd, 26, of 218 W. Lebanon St., was charged with driving while impaired on June 30 after officers investigated a single-vehicle collision involving a 2013 Honda NCH50 scooter he was operating.

Police records do not list the location of the incident. Judd is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 8.