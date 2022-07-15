Field set for municipal elections in Surry

Potential write-in candidacy emerges for city school board

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Almost all candidate filing periods include some office-seekers waiting until the last minute to toss their hats into the ring, but a Friday deadline came and went without anyone doing so for municipal elections across Surry.

With the field now complete for nine different positions affected in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, the final lineup ensures that the only contested election among all three will be for two commissioner seats in Dobson.

However, an unrelated development emerged Friday with word that a possible write-in candidacy could be undertaken for the Mount Airy Board of Education election for which the filing period had closed on March 4.

The exact seat involved was not specified by Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff.

Meanwhile, the final list of candidates for the non-partisan municipal elections includes:

• In Dobson — Mayor Ricky Draughn will be running unopposed for his sixth four-year term on the board, while incumbent town commissioners J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White are being challenged by a pair of first-time office seekers, Sharon Gates-Hodges and John Jonczak.

Atkins is a longtime council member, while White is a recent appointee to fill a vacant term of a commissioner who resigned.

The two council candidates receiving the most votes among the four in the Nov. 8 general election will take the prize.

• Pilot Mountain — Mayor Evan Cockerham and commissioners Donna Kiger and Scott Needham are each seeking re-election to their second four-year terms without opposition.

• Elkin — The mayor there is not up for re-election, but three incumbent commissioners all filed to seek new four-year terms with no opponents having dropped the gauntlet. They include Cicely McCulloch, William Gwyn and Jeffrey C. Eidson.

City school board

Huff, the elections director, mentioned Friday the possibility of someone filing a petition to be a write-in candidate for the Mount Airy Board of Education election.

“But the signatures needed have not been turned in to date,” she added.

The city school board is partisan in nature.

After the filing period for it ended in March, only three incumbents had tossed their hats into the ring with no challengers then coming forward.

They included Kyle A. Leonard in District A and Ben Cooke, District B, both Republicans, and the board’s at-large member, Democrat Tim Matthews.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.