Duke Energy declares dividend

July 15, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

CHARLOTTE. – Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) this week declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.005 per share, an increase of 2 cents per share. This dividend is payable on Sept.16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug.12.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share, payable on Sept. 16, to shareholders of record at close of business on Aug.12, 2022. This is equivalent of 35.9375 cents per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share, payable on Sept.16, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug.12.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 96 consecutive years.

Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.