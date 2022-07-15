Reynolds Homesteading offering summer camps

The Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, will offer two weeks of summer camp opportunities for middle grade students in July.

Art Camp will begin Monday, July 18 and run through Thursday, July 21. Students will explore landscapes and biomes through art in this “Mythical Adventure” themed camp. Art camp is led by Grace Helms and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, with the final day offering a public reception for the students. Art Camp is open to students ages 7-12 and registration is $45.

The following week, staff and volunteers of the Reynolds Homestead will host Camp Homestead, a three-day experience packed with traditional camp fun, including field games, crafts, and STEM challenges. Camp Homestead is held Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Camp Homestead is offered to students ages 7-13 and the cost is $35

Snacks are offered daily for both camps. Registration details can be found by visiting the Reynolds Homestead website at: https://reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/education-programming.html. Questions can be directed to Kristin Hylton, communication and program support assistant, at krhylton@vt.edu.