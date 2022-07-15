Local man charged with murder for second time

Charges come after two drug overdose deaths

By John Peters jpetersmtairynews.com

For the second time in less than a week, murder charges have been filed against a local man in connection to a drug overdose. This one stretches back 13 months, to spring of 2021.

Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, of 219 William Penn Street, Mount Airy, was charged with second degree murder in the May 2021 death of Melissa “Shannon” Renee Dublin, who was 29 at the time of her death.

The case stems from a report the sheriff’s office received on May 28, 2021, of an unattended death. Deputies arrived on the scene at 137 Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap, where they found Dublin deceased from an apparent drug overdose.

“The detective division was contacted and started investigating the origin and supplier of the illegal narcotics that were provided to Ms. Dublin,” according to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

That probe ultimately led to Mosley’s arrest on the second degree murder charge. He was placed under a $300,000 secured bond and is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, where he was being held on unrelated charges unrelated to the local murder charge.

Earlier this week, second degree murder charges where filed against Mosley, and Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, of 257 Tolbert Road, in connection to a similar case, which saw a local man die on Halloween.

In that case, deputies received a call of an unattended death, arriving on the scene at 137 Bobs Way, Ararat to find Jeremy Franklin Collins III, 34, dead from a drug overdose.

“Detective Donald Blizard was contacted and started investigating the origin and supplier of the illegal narcotics that were provided to Mr. Collins,” the sheriff said in announcing those arrests, which came after an eight-month probe.

Mosley, who was already in custody of North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections at that time, was served with the charges with another $300,000 secured bond slapped on his detention.

Mabe was arrested by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

