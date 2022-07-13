Candidate filing pace picks up

July 13, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

Deadline is Friday for elected offices in Dobson, Pilot, Elkin

DOBSON — More candidates have filed for elected offices in municipalities across Surry County this week, including a Dobson woman who wants to improve the quality of life for older residents in town.

“We don’t (have) anything for seniors,” Sharon Gates-Hodges said in listing her reasons for seeking a seat on the Dobson Board of Commissioners in the 2022 municipal election. “We don’t even have bingo.”

Gates-Hodges, 64, who resides on Freeman Street, has never sought public office before. And in addition to wanting to help provide more programs or activities to help prolong the lives of senior citizens, the candidate is interested in serving Dobson residents as a whole.

“I guess my main motivation was, I’m a lifetime resident and a retired engineer and I have time and I just want to make a positive difference in our town,” Gates-Hodges said.

She seeks to work for the betterment of all Dobson residents, including listening to their concerns and needs and trying to respond to those.

Citizens have choices

The filing of Gates-Hodges as a candidate in Dobson was joined by others tossing their hats into the ring this week at the Surry County Board of Elections office.

Also doing so was a present member of the Dobson town board, Walter White, who took office last fall as the replacement for Commissioner John Lawson. Lawson had resigned in June 2021 after 13 years of service, for health and family reasons.

White is 58 and lives on Windsor Park Drive.

Filing last week were a longtime incumbent commissioner, J. Wayne Atkins, 78, a resident of Lewis Lane, and John Jonczak, who is a political newcomer along with Gates-Hodges.

There are only two seats available on the Dobson Board of Commissioners, now held by Atkins and White, and in addition to the four candidates already involved, more could enter the race by the filing deadline Friday at noon.

The two top vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election will win four-year terms on the board.

Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn also has filed for his sixth term, with no challengers coming forward at last report.

Pilot, Elkin filers

At last report, the only candidates filing for the three offices at stake this year in the Pilot Mountain municipal election are the incumbents.

They include Mayor Evan Cockerham and commissioners Donna Kiger and Scott Needham. All are running for re-election to their second four-year terms.

The situation is much the same for the Elkin municipal election, which affects a trio of seats on the town council. All three have filed for re-election.

Cicely McCulloch, 58, a West Main Street resident, did so this week, joining the previous filings of fellow incumbent commissioners William Gwyn and Jeffrey C. Eidson.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.