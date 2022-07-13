Group donates books to library

African-American subject matter featured

It’s been said that there is no better gift than a good book, and a local organization is fulfilling that sentiment through a recent gesture with kids in mind.

This involved the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW) donating eight children’s books to the public library on Rockford Street.

This is part of the non-profit organization’s mission including health and education, which has involved delivering meals to persons taking refuge in their homes at the height of the COVID crisis and recognition programs for veterans and others, among additional initiatives.

For the past six years, the NAUW — which was founded in early 2016 — has donated books with African-American subject matter for readers of all ages.

The Mount Airy Public Library was the 2022 recipient of the NAUW’s annual book program.

“We just have projects we do every year and donating books is one thing we like to do,” Emma Jean Tucker of the group said Tuesday, along with other efforts on behalf of the city library.

“We have a tradition of giving something to the library every year,” added Tucker, who is the corresponding secretary for the local NAUW.

It also distributed free books to youngsters during a Juneteenth celebration at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

The latest book donation has a dual purpose, she said, including promoting literacy and exposing readers to material they might not have access to otherwise via regular library channels.

Among the titles of the volumes are “I am Jackie Robinson” by Brad Meltzer, about the first African-American player in Major League Baseball; “Five Brave Explorers” by Wade Hudson, detailing exploits of individuals such as Matthew Henson, the first African-American to reach the North Pole;

Also, one on famed composer and pianist Duke Ellington; books about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including “My Daddy,” authored by his son; and “28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World.”

Tucker says providing books to a segment of society that can be considered underserved is another key element of the donation program.

“It’s important that children see themselves in books,” she said of being able to identify with subjects of one’s own race.

While growing up, Tucker said the availability of such material was an obstacle for her, yet she was able to read about agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver — “all those wonderful things he did with peanuts.”

