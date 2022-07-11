Local favorites return to Blackmon Amphitheatre

July 11, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Embers will have local fans on the dance floor Thursday in a concert set for the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>Legacy Motown Review will bring its high-energy show to Mount Airy Friday evening. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

Legacy Motown Review will bring its high-energy show to Mount Airy Friday evening. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>Phatt City will conclude a three-concert weekend when it takes to the stage Saturday night.</p>

Phatt City will conclude a three-concert weekend when it takes to the stage Saturday night.

Three favorite bands among local music fans return to the Blackmon Amphitheatre this weekend. The Embers will play Thursday night. Legacy Motown Revue will take the stage on Friday night and Phatt City will perform on Saturday night. All three shows will be at 7:30 p.m.

The Embers are widely considered a musical marvel and have laid the groundwork for what has become known as ‘Beach Music’ in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America, and every beach in between. They are a true musical tradition with which many Americans have listened to from childhood to adulthood. The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as “music with a memory” and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958. Simply put – heart and soul, rhythm and blues, feel good music.

The Legacy Motown Revue takes listeners back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations, and so many more legendary icons. Featuring talented performers that dance and sing, plus an amazing six-piece horn band, residents will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American Musical History.

Phatt City is a nine-member band that plays the best of beach, R&B, and dance music. Phatt City draws inspiration from the bands Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the energetic audiences that attend their concerts.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org