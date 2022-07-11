Chamber’s Lunch & Learn continues Friday

July 11, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Downtown Spencer’s project to be updated

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Area residents and leaders will have a chance to get an update on what at least one local business official is saying could be among the biggest economic development efforts in the history of Mount Airy.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn on Friday at Cross Creek Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lizzie Morrison with Mount Airy Downtown Inc. will be speaking, presenting a downtown economic development update centered round the Spencer’s Mill Redevelopment project.

“Mount Airy Downtown has done so much to bring a vibrant downtown to Mount Airy,” said Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins. “The Spencer’s Project could very well be the largest economic development project in the history of the city.”

The three-phased $55 million Spencer’s Mill Redevelopment Project centers around a former complex of textile facilities downtown, preserving as many of the buildings as possible for their historic value, while converting the buildings and surrounding area into a commercially and residentially viable community.

The plan calls for a mix of residential and business development, including an upscale hotel, convention center, and other public uses.

In making her presentation, Morrison joins a long line of area leaders — including state officials, local school district heads, commissioners, and others who have taken part in the Lunch and Learn series sponsored by the chamber. Those are quarterly lunch meetings that give area leaders and those with expertise in a particular subject matter a chance to bring the public up to date on various projects, and is a way for residents to interact with and learn more from these leaders.

Collins said the series was started several years ago “To help educate our members and the business community on the issues of the day. We felt it was time to give everyone an update on downtown Mount Airy economic development.”

Friday, after Morrison’s remarks, there will be a question and answer session on her presentation open to those in attendance.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at the chamber website www.mtairyncchamber.org. Sponsorship packages are still available for this event, which include tickets to the event. The gathering is open to both members and non-members of the chamber.

For more information on the event contact Jordon Edwards at the chamber, 336-786-6116 ext. 204 or via email at jordon@mtairyncchamber.org.