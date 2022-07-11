Local citizens getting bang for buck on taxes

July 11, 2022
By Tom Joyce

DOBSON — No one enjoys being forced to dole out money, but at least Surry County residents are getting a good value for the property taxes they pay, according to a new report.

The recent study by an entity called SmartAsset shows that Surry ranks third among North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of citizens receiving the most value for what they spend in property taxes.

Mitchell and Avery counties rate first and second, respectively, in the report from SmartAsset, a 10-year-old financial technology company headquartered in New York City which publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools on various monetary matters.

To determine the rankings, the study measured the effective property tax paid in each county to determine a relative property tax burden, then incorporated data on school quality within each. It also assessed where home values have increased the most during a five year period, 2016 -2021, which was 52% in Surry County, to reach an overall index for purposes of the rankings.

The SmartAsset report points out that North Carolina property taxes are relatively low compared to other states, with Surry County’s level of taxation below both that of both the state and national averages — nearly $1,000 less than the latter.

Based on a median home value of $121,000, Surry Countians have a median annual property tax payment of $892, according to the study.

Local official responds

“I think that is indicative of several things,” county Commissioner Eddie Harris said Monday in reacting to the new report and the financial stability it reflects.

Harris credits the people of Surry along with its businesses, industries and three public school systems — “the fine job they do for the funds that they receive,” he said of the educational component.

The local college also is a key part of that equation, added Harris, the longest-serving member of the Surry County Board of Commissioners who lives in the State Road community and represents the South District.

“We’re very fortunate to have a community college that’s laser-focused on businesses and industries,” he said of their training and other needs, which also has coincided with the county having a diverse manufacturing base.

Surry is well-positioned geographically with good highways, with Harris further mentioning how Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin are centers of commerce located at corners of the county. This collectively allows them to draw consumers from neighboring localities and regions.

Meanwhile, the county continues to maintain strong farming and tourism communities, Harris said in listing factors that have helped create a forecast of financial stability for years to come.

Historically low rate

The longtime commissioner says Surry County leaders across the board traditionally have done a good job managing the financial and other resources available to them.

Coupled with that, overall revenue efforts have been undertaken to keep property taxes low — with that rate now 55 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“I’ve been on the board for 12 years and there hasn’t been a tax increase since,” said Harris.

“Another thing is, our people pay their taxes,” the county official mentioned. Surry’s annual budget projects a 97% collection rate, but the actual figure is “north of 99,” he said.

Harris pointed out that one way in which officials has made wise use of those revenues is maintaining infrastructure and good services along with a generally fine quality of life — benefiting both present and future residents.

“I think there’s a wide range of things that make Surry County more attractive to move to,” he observed.

Tom Joyce