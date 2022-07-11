Group seeking to change outcomes for kids

By Ryan Kelly

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention draw a correlation between adverse childhood experiences and later struggles. “Children growing up with toxic stress may have difficulty forming healthy and stable relationships.”

Having been selected as the pilot county for Strengthening Systems for North Carolina Children (SYNC), the Surry County team has been working together since May to develop a plan of action.

The SYNC team has a goal to improve the lives of children in the county by finding ways to mitigate a variety of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Officials hope that doing so will reduce instances of childhood trauma the effects of which can have a life-long impact. Studies have shown these traumas may also be passed on to the next generation and have a cascading effect on families.

The CDC reports, “A large and growing body of research indicates that toxic stress during childhood can harm the most basic levels of the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems, and that such exposures can even alter the physical structure of DNA.”

With county staff, teachers, health care professionals, peer support counselors, and representatives from local non-profit groups across the spectrum coming together meetings have been something like an All-Star game of subject matter experts.

Community teams have completed a trio of workshops during which they were introduced to the use of tool called causal loop diagramming to create a map view of institutions and systems that may influence ACEs in their community. The map identifies two types of loops — one that reinforces patterns, and the ones that seek to balance out systems or bring them back into order.

The map they developed is a bulky crisscross of lines and arrows that run between varied concepts such as “positive self-image” and “ability to meet needs” to see where they intersect or may influence one another.

The map can show at times a path of progression that creates a loop like how substance abuse may lead to decreased decision-making capacity and then to more risky behavior including the possible progression to the justice system getting involved. An outside influence along the path can easily create a nudge toward a different way forward and a new outcome.

SYNC is trying to find ways that the community, not just experts from UNC Chapel Hill or Raleigh, can create that nudge to influence these loops or cyclical patterns. Determining a role for parents, faith groups, educators, or law enforcement to play on the prevention of trauma, as opposed to after the fact, will also prove one of the best tools to create positive outcomes for children.

Groups such as educators, counselors, and parents need to be brought up to speed on how to identify warning signs of potential trauma. When these signs are spotted there is a ‘signal for need’ that may then be detected, and this is where loops can break free of reinforcing cycles.

This will require teaching people to know what these signs are, and to look for them in all children. That also means “looking at prevention and detection in perceived healthy children,” county parks and recreation director Danny White said. The pandemic and remote learning created more feelings of isolation for children and their families, he noted, and warning signs can be impossible to distinguish when focused on “squeaky wheels.”

Practice is an invaluable commodity, so the SYNC squad spread out to conduct interviews with members of the community. This was a chance to put what they learned to the test – at least a dry run – before the training is over. Their mission was to express the concept of loop diagramming to a community member and then pick their brain for input on what areas the all-star SYNC team had missed.

The public’s input revealed places where they saw shortcomings such as the need to address a stigma around men’s mental health. There was also concern expressed that minority representation needs to be considered. Juan Sanchez agreed and wanted to make those parties not seated at the table like people of color, LGBTQ, and immigrants were being taken into consideration while setting goals for SYNC.

After the diagrams and feedback from the community came together the team’s next challenge was to take concepts and turn them into actionable ideas. Their concepts were weighed on their level of importance versus probability to create change.

Some ideas can have great potential impact to change many lives but the implementation of them is so far-fetched due to costs, logistics, or red tape that they just are not feasible. One could lump a wide-reaching county public transportation system in this category.

Other ideas such as having substance abuse education happening in the county jail seemed unlikely until Mark Willis chimed in to remind that just such a program is forthcoming in the new detention center. Having these voices and expertise from different elements of the community addressing the same problem is part of the hallmark of the SYNC design.

Surry County’s leadership in this program may create a guide for further implementation of these concepts in other counties or states. To that end Jaime Edwards said he hopes the group can help create advocates for change in spaces of all sizes.

Facilitator Kristen Hassmiller Lich of UNC concurred saying that discussions such as these that the group is having may create the very changes needed to institutions and systems, “If all of you reached into your organizational policies after having these conversations; that could be very powerful.”

By design SYNC is meant to look at systems but the team made sure to bring their focus back to the human element and invested some time in a discussion on empathy and compassion. Charlotte Reeves reminded regarding empathy that it needs to be applied generously and to not forget to include yourself.

“Once you have empathy for yourself you can start to forgive yourself and then you can start to come to terms with the traumatic event and the healing.”