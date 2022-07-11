SCC Honor Society receives international recognition

July 11, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Co-advisor of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Dr. Kathleen Fowler (middle), is recognized on stage at PTK Catalyst. The annual PTK convention was held in Denver, Colorado. Fowler received the Paragon Award for New Advisors.

Co-advisor of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Dr. Kathleen Fowler attended the organization’s annual convention this spring Denver, Colorado, where she was recognized for her and her chapter’s accomplishments.

Fowler won the Paragon Award for New Advisors and the Phi Theta Kappa Carolinas Region Horizon Award. Advisors who receive the Paragon Award are recognized for significant contributions to the growth of individual members, serve as the chapter’s advocate on campus and encourage the chapter to be involved on the local, regional and international level of the organization. The Horizon Award is given to advisors who participate in regional and international programs, as well as attain new levels of achievement in PTK programs.

The additional award recognitions include: three International Hallmark Trophies for 2020, four International Hallmark Trophies for 2022, six Regional Trophies including the 2022 Most Distinguished Chapter, Distinguished Theme Award for Honors in Action, Distinguished Honors in Action Project, Distinguished Chapter and seventh finalist for Most Distinguished Chapter of 1,300 chapters.

“I am so elated that Dr. Kathleen Fowler was chosen as a recipient of the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa Paragon Award for New Advisors,” said SCC College President Dr. David Shockley. “She continually leverages superior leadership qualities, advising, knowledge, and work-ethic to transform our Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa while always seeking to improve the lives of students.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.