Two charged with murder

July 11, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Case tied to Halloween drug death

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Mosley

<p>Mabe</p>

Mabe

Related Articles

A nine-month probe following a deadly Halloween overdose has led to two Mount Airy residents being charged with murder.

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said this morning that Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, of 219 William Penn Street, and Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, of 257 Tolbert Road, have both been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the Oct. 31 death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III, 34.

The sheriff said the case began on Halloween when deputies responded to a call of an unattended death at 137 Bobs Way, Ararat. Upon arrival, they found Collins, dead from an apparent drug overdose.

“Detective Donald Blizard was contacted and started investigating the origin and supplier of the illegal narcotics that were provided to Mr. Collins,” the sheriff said.

That probe led to the arrests of both Mosley and Mabe.

Mosley, who was already in custody of North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections on an unrelated matter, was served with the charges, remaining incarcerated under a $300,000 bond.

Mabe was arrested by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole. She is being held in the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond with a pending court date of July 18.

No other details on the case were available.

Related Articles