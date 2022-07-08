Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly “causing a problem” at a demolition area downtown, according to city police reports.

Donald William Branson, 28, a Willow Street resident whose exact address was not listed, was encountered by police upon crossing a marked line in violation of street-closing restrictions implemented after the collapse of the Main-Oak Building on the corner of North Main and East Oak streets earlier in the week.

Branson was advised to leave the demolition area and responded by cursing and otherwise hindering the situation, arrest records state. He subsequently was taken into custody at the North Main-Virginia Street intersection nearby and charged with disorderly conduct.

The man was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court on Monday.

• Property damage was discovered last Sunday at Grand Pup Resort Hotel and Spa on North Main Street, where a Mediterranean four-tier decorative water fountain was targeted by an unknown suspect. The damage was put at $1,600.

• Patrick Marquis Allen, 31, of 515 Linville Road, was jailed on three charges Sunday stemming from an incident at Dollar General on North Renfro Street: larceny; possession of stolen goods; and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

He is accused of stealing a four-pack of men’s white T-shirts from the store, which were recovered with the arrest of Allen, who allegedly fled on foot from an officer arriving at that location.

The Linville Road resident was jailed under a $200 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the July 18 session of Surry District Court.