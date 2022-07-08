More candidates seek town seats in Surry

DOBSON — A small businessman who lives in Dobson is among the latest candidates to toss their hats into the ring for elected offices there and elsewhere across Surry County, including both fresh and familiar faces.

Newcomer John Jonczak filed Thursday to run for a seat on the Dobson Board of Commissioners, with incumbent board member J. Wayne Atkins doing so Friday.

And on Wednesday, incumbent Commissioner William Gwyn filed for re-election to the Elkin town board, joined by another sitting commissioner, Jeffrey C. Eidson, on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, eight candidates had officially declared their intentions to run for municipal seats in Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain, where nine elected offices altogether — all non-partisan — are at stake in a general election on Nov. 8.

The deadline for others to do so is next Friday at noon at the Surry County Board of Elections in Dobson.

Jonczak said Friday that a motivation to help businesses in Dobson and otherwise aid the town’s growth fueled his decision to seek a spot on its governing board.

“My wife Jessica and I and our family have lived in Dobson for five years,” he said, with ancestral ties going back much farther.

For six years, the Jonczaks have owned and operated The Barn at Heritage Farm, a family farm and event center just outside town.

The candidate says they are “heavily invested” in the Dobson community and he also wants to help other small businesses thrive in Dobson by sharing information and basically working for the betterment of all.

Pointing out that the town has good schools and other attributes, Jonczak, 37, of Saddle Brook Drive, seeks to play a role in taking Dobson to the next level and meeting needs of citizens overall.

“I think the main thing is just listening,” the candidate said of what he would bring to the table if elected as a commissioner.

Two seats on the Dobson town board, now held by Atkins and John Lawson, are up for grabs this year altogether.

Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn signed up to seek his sixth four-year term on July 1, the opening day of the filing period.

Along with Draughn, Atkins and Jonczak in Dobson, all three incumbents in Pilot Mountain whose seats are affected in 2022 have filed to seek re-election: Mayor Evan Cockerham and commissioners Donna Kiger and Scott Needham.

As of Friday morning, no one had filed to challenge any of the three, who all are seeking their second four-year terms.

In Elkin, where three slots on the town council are involved, only Gwyn and Eidson had filed as of Friday afternoon, with the other seat affected held by Cicely McCulloch.

Gwyn is 58 and resides on West Main Street, while Eidson, 60, lives on Ivy Circle.

