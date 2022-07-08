Edwards-Franklin open house events continuing

Organizers of two open house events this weekend hope area residents will take advantage of the opportunity to explore an important piece of local history.

This will involve the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House being open to the public today and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is free.

The weekend events are part of a monthly Saturday-Sunday open house series that resumed in May after a two-year shutdown prompted by the coronavirus.

Attendance has been good for this year’s sessions, according to Dr. Annette Ayers of the Surry County Historical Society, which owns the house and conducts various events there.

“We are so pleased,” Ayers advised. “We have had visitors each of the days we have been open — we had about 25 one day.”

The Edwards-Franklin House is considered the finest example of its architectural type in the Piedmont region.

The house was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

In 1972, the Edwards-Franklin House was bought by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its former grandeur. The structure features many unique architectural components.

Concerning those who have stopped by the house during the events in recent months, it has tended to be their first visit, according to Ayers. “We are pleased the visitors range from children to adults.”

In addition to the house, they can view the log water pipes, slave cemetery and family cemetery on the grounds.

Ayers also encourages people who’ve been there before to come by again during the open house hours and catch up on lost time posed by the pandemic.

“It will be a wonderful tour for those who have visited the house previously,” she assured. “It is a chance to become reacquainted with the house, it’s history and our efforts at preserving this historic structure.”

