Lewis supporting Cawley for mayor

July 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Teresa Lewis lost a bid to become mayor of Mount Airy in a May 17 primary, but is still a player regarding the general election — for which she is swinging her support to Jon Cawley.

“I like both of them and I think they’ve done a good job,” Lewis said this week of Cawley, who is now a North Ward commissioner, and his opponent, Mayor Ron Niland. Niland was appointed to that position last year and is seeking his first four-year term.

Lewis finished third in a three-person race in the mayoral primary and thus was eliminated — although the votes she received exceed the winning margin captured by Niland against second-place finisher Cawley.

When three or more candidates file for a particular office, Mount Airy’s non-partisan system requires a primary — after which only the two top vote-getters advance to the general election in a head-to-head matchup.

Lewis explained that her reasons for supporting Cawley are personal in nature — including ties to her family — rather than factors related to city government policy or job performance.

“I like Ron a lot,” she said. “But Jon Cawley was our minister and also performed my marriage ceremony.” Lewis added that Cawley further is scheduled to deliver a eulogy for her, which she hopes is a long time in the future.

Cawley also is well-liked by her children and was by her late father, Monroe Donathan, said the former mayoral candidate, a retired local businesswoman long associated with the WorkForce Unlimited staffing agency. In addition, Lewis is a former at-large commissioner in Mount Airy.

“I’m not sure what Jim’s going to do,” she said of husband Jim Lewis. “He and Ron are good friends.”

Based on updated totals from the May 17 primary compiled by the Surry County Board of Elections, Niland received 816 votes, while Cawley garnered an even 700 and Lewis, 289.

(Those figures include both Niland and Cawley each being credited with five more votes than they were initially, while Lewis’ final total is two votes fewer than earlier reported.)

“I just appreciate all the people who did support me,” she said of the primary.

The votes Lewis received would be more than enough to shift the election outcome in the two-man race unfolding between now and the fall, based on their primary showings. However, the dynamics can prove to be much different in a general election due to turnout and other factors.

The two remaining candidates for mayor are aware of Cawley’s endorsement by Lewis.

“I told Jon I would (support him),” she said, “for the reasons I listed,” such as the church involvements.

“And I think Ron understands.”

If not for Cawley’s presence on the ticket, Lewis says she would be firmly in the corner of Niland.

The upcoming general election also features a former mayor and commissioner, Deborah Cochran, squaring off against Commissioner Steve Yokeley for the at-large seat on the city council. Also, Gene Clark is facing Phil Thacker for a South Ward spot and it’s Chad Hutchens vs. John Pritchard in the North Ward in a race to replace Cawley.

Yokeley now holds the South Ward post involved, but opted to seek the at-large seat in the 2022 municipal election.

