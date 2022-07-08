Grief camp for kids coming this month

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is holding its annual grief camp for young people who have experienced a significant loss in their life.

The camp, set for July 22 and July 23, is an extension of Mountain Valley Hospice’s Kids Path program. The two-day event is offered to children and teens, ages 5-18.

It uses a variety of games and activities to teach young people ways to cope with grief and build confidence.

“Grief Camp is important, because it provides a relaxed, fun-filled environment where a child can express their sorrow while making connections with other children who have experienced similar loss,” said Katie Moser, Kids Path counselor.

This summer camp will be located at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

On the final day of camp, parents and families are invited to an evening memorial after camp. This program is free to all families with children and teens who have/are experiencing grief. Due to COVID-19, upon arrival to camp, parents and children will be briefed for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Temperature checks will be required prior to entry and each camp member will be required to wear a face covering for each other’s safety.

Camp registration is open until July 16 on the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care website at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/support/kids-path

In the meantime, the Kids Path program still offers support for young individuals who are grieving over the loss of a loved one. For more information on Kids Path, contact Moser at 1-888-789-2922