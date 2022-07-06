Blue Bear Bus visits museum

July 6, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Area children enjoy doing crafts at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (Submitted photo)

<p>Children learn some games their ancestors may have played generations earlier. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Volunteers help some of the children who visited the museum. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Children drop parachutes in the clock tower. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Children learn a bit about local history from a volunteer in historical dress. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>The Mount Airy Schools Blue Bear Bus visited the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History last week. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Mount Airy City Schools Blue Bear Bus provides Summer Enrichment Programs and Family Engagement Sessions for underserved local communities throughout the summer with a unique weekly theme.

Last week, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History was part of the bus’ tour, with the theme of Red, White, & Blue. Cassandra Johnson, director of programs and education, met with the students at the Madoc Center on Monday and did a covered wagon craft with the children and taught them about pioneers who moved into the area from the North.

Later in the week, the museum had more than 30 of the students, along with several parents and educators at the museum location downtown. There, the children took part in a book reading, then learned about wood carving from local Denny Shelton, made their own soap from scratch, played with historic toys and games, saw Victorian-era artifacts in a game of bingo, and learned about NC aviation history while enjoying a parachute drop activity where they got to drop parachute ‘rockets’ from the clock tower.

Several children and even many teachers and parents commented that they had never visited the museum before and were unaware that the town had all of the artifacts and resources offered at the museum.