June temperatures locally were all over the board

July 6, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

To say that June was a month of temperature extremes in Mount Airy would be a bit of an understatement, with temperatures in both the mid-90s and high 40s recorded which each threatened local records.

Even more interestingly, the wide disparity in mercury readings occurred just two days apart on a pair of occasions and represented a 47-degree swing during one three-day period.

The high for the month, 95 degrees, occurred on both June 18 and 23, according to a breakdown released earlier this week by personnel at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

That tied the all-time local high temperature record for both dates, with the first matching the mark first set in 2015 and the second 95-degree day tying a record initially established way back on June 23, 1933. Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

On June 20-21, a 48-degree temperature that was the monthly low tied a record for June 21 that had been set in 1944.

Last month’s variations added up to a near-normal average reading for June of 72.4 degrees, slightly above the all-time figure for Mount Airy of 71.9.

This week’s breakdown from the water plant was a two-month report that also showed some of the same temperature extremes during May, although no records were broken or tied.

That included the maximum reading for the month of 92 degrees, occurring on both May 21-22, and the month’s low of 38 degrees logged on both June 10-11.

May’s mercury readings averaged an even 65 degrees, slightly warmer than the all-time local average of 64.2.

Slightly wetter for year

Mount Airy finished the first six months of 2022 with precipitation totals a tad above normal, 24.78 to 24.16 inches. This is 0.62 inches, or 2.6 percent, above the local average for that period.

May’s output of 6.24 inches topped the Mount Airy norm for that month of 4.70, while in June drier conditions prevailed with only 2.1 inches measured. That was well below the local average for June of 4.44 inches.

Much of last month’s rain fell on a single day, June 9, when 1.32 inches occurred, with measurable amounts noted on just seven of its 30 days.

In stark contrast, May saw 18 days of rain topped by 2.17 inches on the 24th.

Fog was observed on 10 days during May and 11 in June.