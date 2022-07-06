Candidate list grows for municipal elections

DOBSON — This is a holiday week, but the democratic process is still moving along with the list of candidates for elected offices in local municipalities continuing to grow.

After a one-day break for Independence Day, the filing period resumed the next day for positions in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, which are all non-partisan.

Tuesday’s activity included Donna M. Kiger, a member of the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners, tossing her hat into the ring seeking re-election to a second term.

Kiger, 59, a resident of East Main Street, has long been interested in economic revitalization of Pilot Mountain’s downtown area, among other betterment projects. Her background includes working as a Realtor.

She joined the only other incumbent Pilot Mountain commissioner whose seat is affected by the 2022 election process, Scott Needham, in seeking re-election. Needham filed for a second term Friday at the start of the candidate filing period, which ends at noon on July 15 at the Surry County Board of Elections office in Dobson.

The only other incumbent Pilot Mountain official whose seat is up for grabs this year, Evan Cockerham, also filed for re-election Friday.

Municipal offices in Surry County carry four-year terms.

So far, the only person filing for the Dobson election is Mayor Ricky Draughn, who did so Friday in seeking his sixth term.

Town commissioner seats now held by J. Wayne Atkins and John Lawson also are up for grabs this year in the county seat.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had filed for those slots, nor for three on the Elkin Board of Commissioners which are affected by the 2022 election process. Jeffrey Eidson, Cicely McCulloch and William Gwyn are the incumbents there.

The outcomes of municipal races will be decided in the general election on Nov. 8.

Soil, conservation candidates

While there is more than a week to go in the candidate filing period for Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, that for non-partisan Surry Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors has ended.

Incumbents Chad Keith Chilton of Ararat and Bradley Boyd of Mount Airy both filed along with Joe Zalescik, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who lost his seat in a May 17 city primary and will step down from it later this year.

The three did so early in the filing period, which closed last Friday with no one else having come forward.

Soil and water conservation districts are set up in North Carolina counties to provide local direction for voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs to help landowners protect and conserve the state’s natural resources. These include soil, water, wildlife, unique plant and animal habitats and others.

Surry has three soil and water supervisors in all, with the third, Glenn Pruitt, not up for re-election until 2024.

