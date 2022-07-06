Main Oak Building suffers collapse

A delicate touch was used by the equipment operator to bring small chunks of brick down to the roadway below. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
William Carpenter submitted these drone photos of the Main Oak Building collapse.
Photo Credit: William Carpenter
By the light of day Wednesday, the situation at the Main Oak Building can be seen more clearly. The windows seen on the second and third floor were of particular interest to Tim West of Clemmons. Many on the ground expressed a desire that as much material as could be salvaged should be.
The D.H. Griffin crew was taking a short break around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening from tearing down the facade of the Main Oak Building on Main Street. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw shared this photo of the ‘soft touch’ removal of debris that was needed Wednesday morning.
After doing some of the demo and removal by hand, the heavy equipment is seen back in use Wednesday morning. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
From the Mount Airy Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Facebook page, this is one of the first photos taken of the Main Oak Building collapse this morning in Mount Airy.
To minimize the debris from spreading, the crew is hosing down the area. The water running from the site to the storm drain was a mixture of colors not usually seen running down the roadway. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
On Wednesday morning crews were back at work. Oak Street is seen here with protective netting to prevent anyone from getting close to the demo site. A plume of dust is seen as bricks are knocked down from the upper level of the Main Oak Building. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
The crew from D.H. Griffin moves slowly to remove debris from Main Oak Building Tuesday evening. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)
A view from Oak Street of debris in the road after the partial collapse of The Main Oak Building downtown. (Sandy Hurley | Mount Airy News)
The roof and parts of the walls in the upper floors of The Main Oak Building downtown collapsed. (Sandy Hurley | Mount Airy News)
Related Articles
On Wednesday morning Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw said that work at the historic Main Oak Building had resumed. The past 36 hours have been a flurry of dust, debris, and a little disbelief that the building that has been downtown for more than a century gave way.
During the morning hours of Wednesday much of the removal of debris was being done by hand, Fallaw said it would have been “too tedious” to try and use heavier equipment. Before lunchtime though, the heavy equipment was back in use bringing down small chunks of the exterior wall that had made the front façade of the Main Oak Building.
Engineers are coming to inspect the site “once it is safe for them to go in” he said. The building’s integrity needs to be ensured before a more thorough inspection of the inside can be done. From there the determination will be made as to what can be salvaged and what cannot.
Care is being given to protect and preserve the buildings adjoining the Main Oak Building. He said the crews had done an excellent job overnight of preventing any further collapse but that additional barriers were being brought in to protect the public as roads reopen.
Some evacuations occurred Tuesday as the situation was developing out of an abundance of caution. “Everything on this block is considered one building,” he said, so the movement of the Main Oak Building could have affected other structures around it.
Steel beams connect the impacted building to its neighbors, so any movement of one means the rest will need to be looked at as well. To that end Moore and Associates Engineering Firm and Sasser Restoration Company along with city officials made their assessment before any demolition began.
“If the building collapses, it very well could pull the other buildings apart or cause collapse on the other buildings so what we did is evacuate this whole block,” Fallaw said.
Captain L. T. Whitaker with the Mount Airy Police Department said Wednesday morning that while the investigation is ongoing, there is no foul play suspected at this time. He said that city engineers and planning staff are “working long hours” to try and get the situation resolved.
The building was vacant at the time and there were no injuries in the incident.
Tim West of Clemmons made the drive up to Mount Airy Wednesday morning after seeing news coverage of the event last night. Like many residents of this area, he considers himself to be “more than a bit of a history buff. When these old buildings go, sometimes that’s it – ya know? I hope they can save as much as possible.”
The saga of the Main Oak Building collapse started with little fanfare – a few bricks gave way and fell onto the roadway. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern reported that the fire department got the call at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel received a report of bricks falling from the building located at 248 N. Main Street.
Fallaw said first responders on scene heard “weird noises, creaking, and cracking.” These noises were just the initial warning signs of what was soon to follow.
The marshal explained, “While emergency personnel were on scene the building experienced a partial collapse involving the roof and Oak Street side of the structure. Emergency personnel on scene quickly established a safety perimeter involving multiple businesses and streets in downtown.”
Grant Welch of Mount Airy was downtown around 3 a.m. and did not see or hear a thing. When he heard emergency crews descending on downtown, he found his way over to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History where he saw emergency services were on the scene.
Crews worked Tuesday evening to tear down part of the Main Oak Building which had partially collapsed in the morning hours assisted by D.H. Griffin.
D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company know a little something about demolition and they have a resume to back up any such claims. They arrived on scene Tuesday to tear down the facade of the building, in order to reopen streets and sidewalks as quickly as possible.
Storms that rolled through the area last night slowed down the process and no doubt introduced hundreds of gallons of water to freshly exposed surfaces.
Greg Bell, CEO of Grand Resorts, LLC, who is keeping animals at the Grand Pup Resort Hotel and Spa, said he was keeping abreast of the situation outside his business. Having staff on site 24 hours a day is part of the appeal for those boarding their pets with Bell.
Regular updates from the authorities have helped him be able to make the right decisions for the furry friends under his care. “We have taken all precautions and all the hotel guests are safe. We are very thankful; this could have been a lot worse.”
The timing of the overnight collapse of the building was fortunate, just twelve hours earlier could have yielded a vastly different result. As Tia Goins simply put it, “So thankful no one was injured, and this did not happen during the parade yesterday.”
“Friends, we are shocked and saddened by the partial collapse of the pivotal and historic Main Oak Building,” Mount Airy Downtown Inc. said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Lizzie Morrison, the Main Street coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown Inc. said, “We are relieved to know there were no injuries reported and no loss of life occurred with the partial collapse of the Main Oak Building. We feel so fortunate that everyone is okay. At the same time, we are saddened by the sudden partial loss of a pivotal historic building in the Mount Airy National Register Historic District.”
The Main Oak Building was built between 1905 and 1910 as the Midkiff Hardware Store, and Morrison referred to it as, “An invaluable and irreplaceable part of our history here in Mount Airy. The community and visitors alike will be mourning a monumental loss if the front facade cannot be saved.”
There were dozens of people on Main Street standing in small groups and looking at the building Tuesday morning as crews from Mount Airy Fire and the city were examining the building.
After the rain had passed Tuesday night, word spread that the demolition was resuming, and a new crowd formed. Television and movies have given a false impression of demolition as being massive implosions of old casinos, massive grain silos falling in unison just where they were meant to, or the basic image of a wrecking ball slamming into a building.
Instead, the crowd was treated to a modern ballet featuring multi-ton demolition equipment. Finesse and precision were the name of the game as the huge mouth-like bucket would scrape a dozen or so bricks from the top of the building sending them careening down the facade before crashing into the awning in a plume of dust.
The crowd spoke quietly to one another, as though watching golf and not a demolition. There remains a reverence for the past here in Surry County, and there was pain in the faces of some assembled on Main Street as another chunk of history fell to the ground with a distinctive and somewhat sickening ‘clunk.’