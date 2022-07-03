Children’s Center offers culinary camp

These two youth show off the new aprons and chef hats they earned.

This cook makes street tacos.

Taking a break from churros for a photo.

Learning to make churros takes patience.

Learning to read a recipe and using correct measurements is part of the process.

Culinary Arts Teacher Sabrina Wilmoth shows students how to make homemade Italian meatballs.

DOBSON – The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina recently partnered with Surry County Schools to launch a collaborative Summer Culinary Camp at Surry Central High School in the school system’s new state-of-the-art culinary lab.

Monday, June 20 was the official kick-off date, running from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, through Jan. 23. Sixteen students ranging from 8 years old to 18 years old were able to take part, with funding for the camp provided by Vaya Health, Partners Health Management, and the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina.

“We are thankful for the collaboration and partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Vaya Health, Partners Health Management and Surry County Schools for making this happen and giving children an opportunity to learn and explore culinary skills, ” said Robin Testerman Beeson, executive director of the children’s center.

Campers learned how to prepare a variety of meals, starting from scratch. They also learned proper food safety and sanitation requirements, food preparation skills, basic knife skills, how to read a recipe, and how to use kitchen equipment and tools.

“When presented with the opportunity to provide a fun learning experience to our youth, my first thought was, ‘I would like something that all youth could participate and learn from regardless of their physical or academic limitations,’” said says Gayle Alston, N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention chief court counselor, District 17. “The culinary program provides a necessary skill that can also be fun. I presented the idea to Robin Testerman….Robin took the idea and did a perfect job of creating the vision. Our hope is that these youth learned a necessary life skill and that the program provided them with a memorable summer experience.”

The camp was led by Sabrina Wilmoth, along with help from Teacher Assistant Janel Kidd and Student Teachers Joanna Arroyo and Tyler Smeltzer. The menus consisted of Mexican, American, Italian cuisines, and cupcake creativity. Upon successful completion of the Culinary Arts Camp students earned a souvenir apron, chef hat, journal, teen cookbook, and a game.

“Partners Health Management is honored to support the efforts of the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina in providing this unique opportunity to youth in Surry County. The Summer Culinary Camp is an innovative approach to better health that teaches teens food safety and how to prepare meals”, said Jeff Eads, Partners regional director.

“Through our initiatives focused on child and family welfare, we have learned that youth want something more meaningful than just recreational programs,” said Donald Reuss, VP Behavioral Health and I/DD Network Operations. “They are seeking opportunities for skill building and job training. Vaya is proud to partner with the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina and DJJ District 17 to offer a culinary program that teaches valuable life skills that can be used in daily life.”