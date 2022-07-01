City woman charged in fireworks theft

A crime of a distinctly seasonal nature has occurred in Mount Airy, where a woman was charged this week with stealing fireworks worth hundreds of dollars, according to city police.

The theft occurred Monday in the parking lot of Forrest Oaks Shopping Center on Rockford Street. A temporary fireworks business has been set up there under a tent offering products in anticipation of the July 4 holiday, similar to others that operate in the area at this time of year.

Listed as stolen were a package of Phantom Awestruck Fireworks and one containing Phantom Ultimate Fireworks. The two were valued altogether at $340.

Through an investigation by Mount Airy police, Rusty Leigh Queen, 45, of 215 Katie Lane, soon was identified as the suspect in the case.

Queen was encountered at her residence later Monday and arrested on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was released on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on July 11. The charges were reported by the Mount Airy Police Department Thursday.

The fireworks were recovered intact and returned to the business with no restitution owed, police records state.

Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region, LLC, based in Youngstown, Ohio, is listed as the victim of the larceny, which was reported by a local employee of Phantom Fireworks, Daniel Layne of Bray Ford Road, Dobson.

The company sells its products from stands in a number of states similar to the operation in Mount Airy.

