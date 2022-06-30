Chamber golf tourney coming up

Player, sponsor slots still available

Staff report

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host is 21st Annual Chairman’s Cup Golf Tournament on Thursday July 7, noon, at Cross Creek Country Club. Player slots and sponsorships are still available for the event.

The chamber’s annual golf tournament will feature a best ball/captains choice format, a shotgun start at noon, box lunches, beverages, door prizes, awards to the top players and more. Proceeds from the golf event will go to support the programs and services of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber wishes to thank the major event sponsors. They are:

• Eagle Level: Kelly Office Solutions, Wayne Farms, Surry Communications

• Birdie Level: Leonard Truck Accessories

• Gift Sponsor: Northern Regional Hospital, Chatham Nursing and Rehab

• Par Sponsor: Surry Community College, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

• Beverage Cart: Coldwell Banker Advantage, Mountain Valley Hospice

• Photo Sponsor: Dr. John Gravitte, DDS

• Award Sponsors: Scenic Motors, Shelton Vineyards

• Beverage Sponsor: Coca Cola, Round Peak Vineyards

Player slots are still open but selling fast. Several event sponsor packages are open and priced to fit different budgets. Interested players or sponsors should contact Jordon Edwards, director of events at the chamber via email: jordon@mtairyncchamber.org