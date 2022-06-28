Parade starting time finalized

June 28, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

It’s official: the starting time for an Independence Day parade in Mount Airy next Monday will be 11 a.m.

Some confusion had surrounded the parade time due to an initial permit for the event listing that as 2 p.m. — the same as last year’s parade when July 4 fell on a Sunday and the later hour was set to avoid conflicts with church services.

That oversight on this year’s permit led to the scheduling of public safety personnel such as police, firemen and rescue squad volunteers for the afternoon start, which Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said amounted to about 40 people overall.

Meanwhile, parade organizers had announced the 11 a.m. start time.

All the affected parties got together to work things out, leading to some juggling of personnel and the decision on final plans.

“It takes a lot of give and take from everybody,” Watson said of what’s required to achieve such a result.

The procession is scheduled to leave Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street at 11 a.m. and head directly to the central business district, the sponsoring Downtown Business Association announced.

It will be coordinated with other holiday events there, including a 10 a.m. reading of the Declaration of Independence in the courtyard at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

After the parade, the museum will host games for kids and demonstrations with Janet Pyatt and the Backcountry Peddler.

Later Monday, fireworks are planned at Veterans Memorial Park, beginning around 9 p.m.

Gates there are slated to open at 5 p.m., with music by a DJ and food trucks to be on hand.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.