Leadership changes made in county schools

When school resumes for the 2022-2023 school year, students and staff members at seven schools in the Surry County School system will be beginning their academic year with a new principal.
During a specially called Board of Education meeting, several personnel changes were approved, including multiple leadership transitions involving principals.
Surry Early College Principal Colby Beamer leads the move, having been transferred to Meadowview Magnet Middle. He is being replaced by Dr. Matthew White, a principal who had previously been at Rockford Elementary. Nicole Hazelwood, the current principal at Meadowview Magnet Middle, will be transitioning into Dobson Elementary School as principal. Sharia Templeton is leaving her principal position at Dobson Elementary to become principal at Franklin Elementary. She is replacing Margaret Spicer, who will be moving into her role as director of elementary curriculum and instruction.
Westfield Elementary will also have a new principal. Current East Surry High assistant principal DJ Sheets will transition into the role. The current principal at Westfield Elementary, Laura Whitaker, will transfer to Rockford Elementary.
Sanda Clement has also been hired as the new principal of Pilot Mountain Elementary School. Clement will be joining Surry County Schools from Patrick County Public Schools in Virginia, where she has 32 years of experience as an educator, including the past 12 years as an elementary principal.
Along with principals, the district will also make leadership transitions amongst assistant principals. Martha Arrington, previously split between Pilot Mountain Elementary and Rockford Elementary, will continue to serve Pilot Mountain Elementary as a full time assistant principal. Victoria Calhoun, previously split between Cedar Ridge Elementary and Dobson Elementary, will continue to serve Cedar Ridge Elementary as a full time assistant principal.
Brandon Cook, former principal intern at Surry Central High School will move to North Surry High School as assistant principal. Along with Cook, Sherri Hines will transition to North Surry High School as an assistant principal from her role as a curriculum coach.
Hanna Holder, former principal intern at Central Middle will transition into the role of assistant principal at the same school. Ashley Newman, former principal intern at Pilot Mountain Middle will serve as assistant principal at Meadowview Magnet Middle. Ashley Queen, former principal intern at Meadowview Magnet Middle, will serve as assistant principal at Dobson Elementary and Rockford Elementary.
“I am grateful to work with a Board of Education and a leadership team that has a common vision of designing dreams. growing leaders. Our leadership framework supports that vision in which Surry County Schools is committed to cultivating a culture of leadership to equip all individuals with the skills necessary to live, learn, and lead as productive citizens,” said Superintendent Travis L. Reeves. “Even though change can be a challenge, it creates growth and our district continues to take great pride in growing school leaders by investing in their personal and professional growth and providing them with an array of leadership opportunities. I am thankful to our Board of Education for supporting the leaders in our district as they grow. I am honored to work with such a dedicated and dynamic team and look forward to the new 2022-2023 school year.”