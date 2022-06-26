SYEMC donates retired truck to SCC

Tony Martin, chief financial officer of Surry Community College, signs the title transfer paperwork accepting a donated truck from Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation June 21.

Wendy Wood | SYEMC

Ricky Bowman, center left, vice president of operations for Surry-Yadkin EMC, hands off the keys to a retired fleet truck to Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, on June 21. Joining them are, from left, Nick Newman, purchasing agent and warehouse supervisor for SYEMC; Rhonda Hill, work order accounting supervisor at SYEMC; Travis Bode, economic development coordinator at SYEMC; Mike Mills, manager of operations at SYEMC; Dr. Candace Holder, chief academic and information officer at SCC; Tony Martin, chief financial officer; and Dale Jessup, assistant director of facilities.

DOBSON — Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation recently donated a retired fleet truck to Surry Community College to be used by the college’s facilities and maintenance department.

Ricky Bowman, vice president of operations for the electric company, was on hand to pass the keys of the 2010 Ford F-150 along to Dr. David Shockley, president of SCC, on the college’s main campus June 21. The title was signed over as well.

“We appreciate the donation of the truck by Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation. SYEMC continues to be a great partner of Surry Community College. The college will use the truck to support our facilities and maintenance department’s efforts to maintain and beautify our campus and learning centers,” Shockley said.

Bowman said SYEMC was happy to be able to support community needs through efforts such as the donation to the college, which is a neighbor of SYEMC’s office in Dobson. “One of the key principles we operate by is concern for community. Being able to support academic and economic needs in the region, such as Surry Community College, falls under that principle,” he said.

Surry-Yadkin EMC, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative founded in 1940, serves more than 28,000 member accounts in five counties, including Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes and Forsyth.

Surry Community College was founded in 1964 and the campus is located in Dobson, North Carolina. As one of the state’s 58 community colleges, it serves Surry and Yadkin counties.