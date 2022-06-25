SCC names Dean’s List students

Surry Community College recently named the students who had qualified for the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.
Students qualifying for the Dean’s Listmust be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the Dean’s List will also receive a congratulatory letter.
Among those named to the Dean’s List are:
Victoria Cheyenne Andre, Tristian Abigail Beck, Michelle Bedolla-Ibarra, Trevor Allen Berrier, Kameron Scott Burch, Savannah Grace Collins, Adam Blake Culler, Ian Alexander Dollyhite, Andrea W. Draughn, Isabel M. Elias, Carson McKinley Francis, Sharon Brown Futrell, Kimberly Perez Gonzalez, Darius Ian Hayter, Hailey Louise Heinz, Chase Alexander Holt, Jordan Juarez-Martinez, Meredith L. King-Edwards and Kamron Luke Kirkman, all of Mount Airy;
Kristina Ann Kleintop, Jocelyn Dove Long, Rebecca Haley Manning, Deaven Elizabeth Mauldin, Melissa Lizbeth Mendoza Maldonado, Josie Gonzalez Nunez, Emily Osornio-Gonzalez, Kaley Nichole Poindexter, Cherokee Meadow Sexton, Alicia Kay Shore, Zachary Ryan Simmons, Sydni Markay Smith, Hailey Michelle Stager, Lily Faith Stanley, Michelle Thao, Daniel Felipe Valenzuela, Alyssa Danielle White, Carrigan McKay Willard and Makara Deshay Woodbury, all of Mount Airy;
Jonathan D. Bledsoe, Jennifer Carranza-Garcia, Rachel Evelyn Carter, Vanessa Castro-Correa, Karla Maydel Chavez, Yeni Duran, Andrea Gail Easter, Maggie Caitlin Felts, Nancy Garcia-Villa, Christy Hernandez-Cortes, Kailey Grace Myers, Yadira Milagros Osorio, Michael Anthony Payson and Mariela Gonzales Trejo, all of Dobson;
Carleigh Kaye Collins, Tynlee Gayle Jones, Tyler Andrew Oakes, Fabiola Bernhard Pannutti, Hadly Grey Tucker, Christopher M. White and Alyssa Victoria Yount, all of Pilot Mountain;
Katelyn Clarice Bolen, Emma Rose Hutchens and Caitlin Anastacia Wixon of Pinnacle; Eden Rain Garwood and Amon Floyd Moseley of Siloam; Bailee Grayce Crouse and Harley Alexandra Casstevens of State Road; Nathan Lewis Brown and Devin Zachary Hill of Westfield; Carson Alexander Swinney and Rebecca Ann Tobler of Lowgap; Blake Allen Fulk of Ararat, Virginia; Kemper Michael Coleman and Vania Joequenia Tucker of Galaxm. Virginia;
Ethan S. Cranford, Landon Maximilion Garcia, Yaneli Esperanza Perez, BreAnna Nicole Reed, Braeden Joel Reinhardt, Emely Resendez, Cameron Daniel Smitherman, Bryson Holden St John and Emily Rose Whitaker of Boonville; Jacqueline Juarez Almazan of East Bend, Kayla Marie Belza of East Bend. Alexis Lauralee Collins, Audrey Eliesse Shore and Peyton Robert Wall of East Bend;
Sabrena Hemric, Alexandra Lucrecia Lyles and Bailey Renee White of Elkin; Cortlyn Dawn Blythe of Ennice; Alexander David Armstrong, Malaya Hughes Caudill, Abigail Grace Herko, Rosa Guadalupe Mireles Luis and Anna Joell Wagoner of Hamptonville; Michael Dakota Akers of Harmony; Noah Gabriel Hardman of Hendersonville;
Autumn Alexis Dockery, Anahi Lopez, Megan Renee Mabe, Jennifer Macedo, Lincoln Jarrett Richmond and Isaiah Robert Riggins of Jonesville; Emma Dione Frazier, Ruth Marlyn Hauser, Treylin Sierra Todd, Abby Elizabeth Walker, Audrey Louisa Wall and Jennah Rose Weaver of King; Ethan Wade Watson of Lenoir;
Malakai Nova Sharick-Duckworth of Lewisville; Richelle Alyssa Campbell of Millers Creek; Drew Kinser of Mint Hill; Brenda Lisbeth Torres Solano of Mocksville; Juanita Dawn Edwards of North Wilkesboro; Madison Kate Smith of Pfafftown; Isabella Brown, Ircar Mariel Munoz and Donna Moxley Rea of Sparta; Nancy Espino of Thurmond; Emery Wilson Meadows of Tobaccoville; Monty Cole Chipman of Traphill; Isaac Wayne Heath of Walnut Cove;
Joel Kennedy Ayers of Winston-Salem; Angel Elizabeth Brown, Jennifer Carachure-Medina, Jenda Dawn Crouse, Ashley Renee Dawson, Celia Ramona Escalante, Susana Gonzalez, Arley Steve Gonzalez-Sarabia, Landon Chase Hardy, Lakin Nicole Holcomb and Ismael Uriel Pina, all of Yadkinville; Monica Paulina Church and Olivia Camille Valentine of Charlotte;