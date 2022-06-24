July 4 festivities planned in Mount Airy

A full slate of holiday activities is scheduled in Mount Airy on July 4, all having a common thread of celebrating America’s independence.
This will include a parade through the downtown area, a traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence and other activities at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and a fireworks show at Veterans Memorial Park.
There was one question mark looming Friday afternoon about the actual starting time for the parade on July 4, which has been announced as 11 a.m. by the sponsoring Downtown Business Association.
However, a spokesman for the Mount Airy Police Department — which must assign officers for street closures and crowd control, also aided by Mount Airy Rescue Squad volunteers — says the event officially is permitted for 2 p.m. on the holiday.
The time eventually decided on will be reported when that becomes available.
Jennie Lowry of the Downtown Business Association is expecting more than 50 floats and other units for the holiday parade. These tentatively will assemble at Veterans Memorial Park and leave at 11 a.m. en route to the central business district.
Parade applications are available at http://www.mountairydowntown.org/fourth-of-july-parade.html
There is a small fee for businesses and no charge for non-profit entries.
Next Friday is the application deadline.
Special grand marshals
Organizers of the parade and celebration have chosen the Allen family to serve as this year’s honorary grand marshals for the procession. The Allens have participated in the parade for many years as part of their family reunion.
The family was picked to specifically recognize one of its members, the late Thelma Allen, co-owner of Mount Airy Tractor Toyland, who recently died.
She was a longtime merchant downtown who was recognized by many, especially kids who frequented Toyland, a favorite spot for both the young and young at heart, according to an announcement from the Downtown Business Association.
Museum activities
What has become a familiar part of Independence Day activities, the reading of the Declaration of Independence at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, also is planned this year.
This is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the courtyard of the museum at 301 N. Main St.
Brack and Angela Llewellyn from the NoneSuch Playmakers group will have the honor of reciting the historic document that put the country on a path to its formation.
After the downtown parade, the museum will host games for kids and demonstrations with Janet Pyatt and the Backcountry Peddler.
Fireworks event
A traditional Fourth of July fireworks display also is planned at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street as part of the holiday festivities.
It will begin around 9 p.m., according to park President Doug Joyner.
The gates will open at 5 p.m.
Music is scheduled at the park by a DJ and a couple of food trucks are to be on site, Joyner added Friday.
