Local high school seniors win Silver Pen contest

June 22, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The Silver Pen Writing Competition is held by RidgeCrest, a Mount Airy retirement community. Pictured here are the contest winners along with contest judges from RidgeCrest. (Submitted photo)

Three area high school seniors recently were recognized for their writing skill in the The Silver Pen Writing Competition.

The Silver Pen is an essay contest held for high school seniors to give them the opportunity to win cash for college. With today’s rising college tuition costs, there’s a need for alternative financial pathways outside of financial aid, and the Silver Pen Writing Competition is designed to help alleviate some of those burdens. This contest is held by RidgeCrest, a Mount Airy retirement community whose seniors are proud to give back to the younger generation of seniors.

RidgeCrest recently awarded three cash prizes to essay applicants of the Silver Pen Writing Competition. Each essay topic was chosen by senior residents who make up the judging panel at RidgeCrest based on the topic: How have the extracurricular programs such as music, art, clubs, and/or sports teams benefited your educational and personal growth? How do you feel it would affect the education system if they were taken away? This year’s $3,750 in prize money were awarded to:

– First place winner – Rachel Carter – Surry Central High School

– Second place winner – Katelyn Gammons – North Surry High School

– Third place winner – Paxton Reece – Mount Airy High School

This competition has been hosted by RidgeCrest’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012. The company has awarded more than $386,000 to high school seniors to assist with their college costs. The goal of the competition is to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and senior residents as well as give back to exceptional students within the local area. Each participant is required to submit a written essay with a minimum of 1,000 words.

