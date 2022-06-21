Summer concert series continues with 3 shows

June 21, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Fantasy band, sometimes called “The Carolina’s Most Entertaining Party Band,” will be in concert Thursday night at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo)

<p>Cassette Rewind will be bringing its 1980s music to Mount Airy Friday, playing music from some of the biggest 80s music icons. (Submitted photo)</p>

Cassette Rewind will be bringing its 1980s music to Mount Airy Friday, playing music from some of the biggest 80s music icons. (Submitted photo)

<p>Jukebox Rehab is a country music band from Winston-Salem that will be bringing a classic country sound steeped in traditional songs to the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday. (Submitted photo)</p>

Jukebox Rehab is a country music band from Winston-Salem that will be bringing a classic country sound steeped in traditional songs to the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The Surry Art Council’s Summer Concert Series continues with three bands set to perform this weekend.

The Fantasy Band will play the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday night. Cassette Rewind returns on Friday and Jukebox Rehab will take the stage on Saturday. All three shows will start at 7:30 pm.

Fantasy is “The Carolina’s Most Entertaining Party Band.” Whether it’s beach music, Motown, funk, soul, or smooth R&B, Fantasy does it all.

Born in the 1980s and raised on radio, Cassette Rewind is the ultimate authentic ‘80s experience. Cassette Rewind provides performances of Prince, George Michael, Journey, Whitney Houston, and countless 1980s pop icons. Grab a Members Only jacket and a pair of leg warmers to get footloose and sing along.

Jukebox Rehab is a country music band based out of Winston-Salem. They deliver a monster country show that is steeped in classic country traditional sounds ensured to lift your soul.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org