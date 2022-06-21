Police reports

• A larceny call at Walmart has led to the arrest of an Ararat man on a felony drug charge and protective order violation, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Michael Garfield Johnson, 35, of 208 Ash Hill Road, was found to have concealed Hanes boxers valued at $24 in the front of his pants, arrest records state, with a probable-cause search also revealing a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance in a cigarette pack found in a cargo pocket, which was identified as methamphetamine.

In addition to being charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and concealment of goods during the June 15 incident, Johnson was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for the protective order violation which had been filed on Feb. 21.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Monday of this week.

• Dylan Michael Easter, 34, of 416 Junction St., was jailed on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on June 14 after he was encountered during a traffic stop on North Renfro Street.

The motor vehicle larceny charge had been issued by Davie County authorities on March 11. Easter was incarcerated under a $10,500 secured bond and slated to be in District Court in Dobson Monday.

• Wilmer Arnell Martin, 65, of Gastonia, was held in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond on charges of assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications after a fight investigation at Starlite Motel on June 15.

Martin is alleged to have thrown a lighter at Catherine Diane Burton, a resident of the motel, and grabbed her ankle to drag the woman across a bed. The case is scheduled for the July 18 session of Surry District Court.