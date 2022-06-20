Downtown astir with Father’s day cruise-in

This car had a nearly non-stop line of visitors step up to look under the hood and pop their heads inside to see the interior.
Ryan Kelly | The News
This gentleman got a kick out of the Woody, and is posing to have his photo taken with it.
Ryan Kelly | The News
Smokin’ Harley Davidson set up a display area in the parking lot of North State Winery for motorcycles the majority of which at this moment were Harley Davidsons, with a sleek Indian Motors bike seen in the background.
Ryan Kelly | The News
There simply is something about a shiny red car that always seems to draw attention.
Ryan Kelly | The News
On both side of Main Street, and many of the feeder side streets too, cars were parked with hoods up. More than one face was pressed against the glass of Leon’s Burger Express as hungry car show participants looked for a snack.
Ryan Kelly | The News
Deputy Barney Fife stands watch in downtown Mount Airy for the Mayberry Cool Cars & Rods Cruise-In. There were no incidents reported which is good as Deputy Fife left his bullet at home.
Robbie Curlee
The Mayberry Cool Cars & Rods Cruise-In series was presented by the Downtown Business Association on Sunday in downtown Mount Airy. A variety of cars of all makes, models, and styles were on display Saturday as were motorcycles shown in a sponsored Smokin’ Harley Davidson of Winston-Salem display area.
In previous years these Mayberry Cool Cars events were held on the third Saturday of the month during summer, this year the events have moved to Sunday. The next events are scheduled for Sunday July 17, August 21, and Sept. 18 each from 1 – 5 p.m.
Smokin’ Harley Davidson was added this year as a presenting sponsor and they set up in the parking lot next to Old North State Winery for a bike show. Throaty hogs were on display next to sleek and sporty bikes with passersby snapping pictures and pointing to accessories or colors that caught there eye. Surely it must take a bit of training to be able to look 50 yards down the way and see a Harely in motion, and still be able to determine what year it was made.
It was just that sort of crowd that was on hand who had no real agenda or time table. Folks just wandered about listening to the sounds of “On the Beach” with Charlie Brown as they chatted with strangers about a teal 1950s pickup truck. Some cars were shiny and tricked out, some went the other route and brought what to some may have looked like a dangerous rust bucket, yet to the owner is their pride and joy.
Sadly, one participant lost their striking white Shelby Mustang to an apparent overrun of zombies who had then placed a car-hop tray of brains and Texas Pete out the window as a sign to keep other looky-loos away.
Many cars were seen there for the duration and some are known show cars of local residents. Having recently had ‘Cruisin’ with Honor’ at the Armory during Memorial Day weekend, a charity motorcycle ride at Veterans Memorial Park, and the auto/fly-in show at the airport last weekend — it has been a busy few weekends for those who enjoy showing off their prized wheels. There is some level of overlap as some of the best looking cars were local rides, so they show their grills at more than one event.
For the low price of free taking a few laps up and down Main Street on Father’s Day was a change of pace from days of high heat, humidity, and yard work. Rest assured: there is time yet in the rest of the summer for all of those.